Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is RPL A Good Investment?

Rocket Pool (RPL) is making waves in the cryptocurrency world, and this is the ideal place to understand its future potential. It’s crucial to keep a close eye on RPL’s price trends and predictions because it’s a prominent name in decentralized finance. In this ever-evolving landscape, staying informed about RPL’s real-time charts and market insights is essential for both seasoned investors and newcomers. This introduction is your gateway to unraveling the exciting journey of Rocket Pool.

How much is Rocket Pool worth?

The live Rocket Pool price today is $22.99 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,109,153 USD. Rocket Pool is down 0.57% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #71, with a live market cap of $453,260,400 USD. It has a circulating supply of 19,694,370 RPL coins and the max. supply is not available. Rocket Pool has migrated to a new contract address (0xd33526068d116ce69f19a9ee46f0bd304f21a51f). Read more here

Rocket Pool Price Analysis: RPL soars to $22.99 following a bullish resurgence

TL: DR Breakdown

Rocket Pool’s price analysis shows a bullish trend

RPL/USD prices have sought support at $22.63

Resistance for RPL/USD is seen a $23.27

Rocket Pool price analysis suggests a bullish trend for today, as the coin has gained momentum and climbed to $22.99. After opening the session at $21.95, RPL/USD prices sought support at $22.63 before rebounding sharply towards the north in a bullish move. The strong buying volume has driven the price of RPL/USD up to its highest level for the past 24 hours.

At the time of writing, RPL/USD is trading at $22.99, and the immediate resistance for RPL/USD is seen a $23.27. A break above this level could potentially lead to further gains as more buying pressure builds. On the other hand, failure to break above $23.27 could result in a pullback towards the lower end of the trading range at $22.63–$29.99.

Rocket Pool price analysis on a 1-day chart: RPL finds stability above the $22.99 level as bullish momentum builds

The 1-day Rocket Pool price confirms a strong bullish trend for the day. The daily chart is forming an ascending triangle pattern, which suggests that the RPL/USD pair is likely to break out of its emerging bullish trend and continue trading higher. This indicates that the bullish momentum is growing and that the price will likely break out in an upward direction soon. The upper trend-line of this triangle pattern provides a strong resistance at $23.27.

RPL/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The MACD line is now above the signal line, suggesting an overall bullish sentiment in the market. The RSI score has also come quite high because of the bullish wave and is present at 40.80 due to the strong buying momentum, hinting at the buying activity. Furthermore, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has crossed above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (EMA), which further confirms a bullish continuation in the near term.

RPL/USD 4-hour price chart: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Rocket Pool price analysis is in favor of the bulls as well, as the coin, after correcting for a brief period, appears to be regaining its strength and is now trading above the $22.99 level. The RPL/USD pair is currently trading well above the key support line at the $22.63 mark. This indicates that bulls are building up their momentum and could possibly push the asset higher in upcoming sessions, and breaking below the $22.63 support line could mean a pullback and a possible bearish trend in the near term.

RPL/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The hourly MACD indicator is below the signal line but is still in positive territory, which means that bullish sentiment persists. The hourly RSI chart shows that the buying pressure has weakened slightly over time, suggesting a possible retracement before a further move to the upside. The 20-day EMA is currently at $23.72, and the 50-day EMA is located at $223.75, which indicates that these key levels will likely be important for determining the direction of RPL/USD in upcoming sessions.

What to expect from Rocket Pool’s price analysis?

Overall, Rocket Pool price analysis suggests a bullish trend for today, with the coin currently trading above its immediate resistance level at $23.27 and finding stability above the $22.99 level. The 4-hour chart presents an overall bullish outlook backed by positive technical indicators, while the 1-day chart indicates that further gains could be expected in upcoming sessions if bulls can break the strong resistance at $23.27. Investors and traders should watch for any potential changes in these levels to get a better picture of RPL/USD’s near-term price movements.

Recent Rocket Pool News

Have you heard it? Rocket Pool is a better alternative because, unlike Lido, it is permissionless, meaning that anyone can become a node operator or validator. The permissionless nature of the protocol makes Rocket Pool stand out from the crowd, as it is based on the principle of decentralization. Should you try it? From several observers, we can ascertain that Rocket Pool is trustworthy? Trust is a crucial factor when it comes to PoS protocols. This platform has established its credibility through a transparent and decentralized system. It operates on smart contracts, making the process trustless and secure. Let’s wait for more updates on this platform.

How does Rocket Pool make money? Rocket Pool is a decentralized Ethereum staking protocol that allows users to stake their ETH and earn rewards without locking up this ETH. When you stake ETH with Rocket Pool, you receive rETH tokens in return. These tokens represent your staked assets and the rewards they earn. Commission on pool staked ETH: Rocket Pool has a flat commission rate of 14% on all 8 ETH minipools, which allows node operators like Gitcoin to earn a percentage of the rewards earned on the 24 ETH assigned by the protocol.

So, that’s how. Scroll down for more information before you invest in this platform.

Rocket Pool Price Predictions 2023-2032

Rocket Pool Price Predictions 2023-2032 By Cryptopolitan

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2023-2032 YOY Graph

Year Minimum Average Maximum 2023 $30.95 $32.35 $35.62 2024 $45.25 $46.55 $54.07 2025 $67.10 $68.96 $79.06 2026 $96.74 $100.19 $115.05 2027 $140.15 $144.16 $168.37 2028 $203.70 $209.46 $243.63 2029 $288.00 $298.48 $349.97 2030 $426.05 $437.99 $513.40 2031 $600.60 $618.12 $732.39 2032 $847.60 $872.32 $1,024.32 Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2023-2032 YOY Values

Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Prediction 2023

According to our deep technical analysis of past price data for RPL, In 2023, the price of Rocket Pool is forecasted to be at around a minimum value of $30.95. The Rocket Pool price value can reach a maximum of $35.62, with an average trading value of $32.35.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2024

Our Rocket Pool price prediction for 2024 expects continued growth of capital in the crypto market, RPL could reach a maximum price of $54.07 in 2024 with an average price of $46.55. If a sell-off occurs, the minimum price expected in our prediction sits at $45.25.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2025

Rocket Pool’s price for 2025, according to our analysis, should range between $67.10 and $79.06, and the average price of RPL should be around $68.96.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2026

Based on the technical analysis by cryptocurrency experts regarding the prices of Rocket Pool, in 2026, RLB is expected to have the following minimum and maximum prices: about $96.74 and $115.05, respectively. The average expected trading cost is $100.19.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2027

As per the forecast and technical analysis, In 2027, the price of Rocket Pool is expected to reach a minimum price value of $140.15. The RPL price can reach a maximum value of $168.37, with an average value of $144.16.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2028

Based on the analysis of the costs of Rocket Pool by crypto experts, the following maximum and minimum RPL prices are expected in 2028: $243.63 and $203.7. On average, it will be traded at $209.46.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2029

According to our deep technical analysis of past price data for RPL, In 2029, the price of Rocket Pool is forecasted to be at around a minimum value of $288.00. The Rocket Pool price can reach a maximum of $349.97, with an average trading value of $298.48.

Rocket Pool price prediction 2030

Rocket Pool’s price for 2030, according to our analysis, should range between $426.05 and $513.40, and the average price of RPL should be around $437.99.

Rocket Pool (RPL) price prediction 2031

The price of Rocket Pool is predicted to reach a minimum level of $600.60 in 2031. The Rocket Pool price can reach a maximum level of $732.39, with an average price of $618.12 throughout 2031.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction 2032

The price of Rocket Pool is predicted to reach a minimum level of $847.60 in 2032. The Rocket Pool price can reach a maximum level of $1024.32, with an average price of $872.32 throughout 2032.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction By priceprediction.net

Rocket Pool (RPL) is likely to increase in value from around $35.62 in 2023 to roughly $1024.32 by 2032, according to the price prediction net. These estimates, based on in-depth technical assessments of historical data, indicate that the currency will expand consistently year over year. However, given the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, it’s critical to recognize that real-time values may differ from these estimates. Before making a choice, potential investors should take care and obtain financial advice.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction By DigitalCoinPrice

According to DigitalCoinPrice’s price prediction, the RPL token is expected to experience a bearish trend in the near future. The website forecasts that the price of RPL for 2023 will be $32.35 and potentially reach a maximum of $35.62 by the end of the year, with a minimum price of $30.95. Looking ahead to 2032, DigitalCoinPrice anticipates a significant surge in the price of RPL. It is predicted that the token’s value will surpass $872.32, with a minimum price of $847.60 throughout the year. Additionally, there is potential for GRT to reach a maximum value of $1024.32.

Rocket Pool Price Prediction By CryptoPredictions.com

The RPL token’s value is projected to rise gradually, according to CryptoPredictions.com. According to the website, Rocket Pool ETH started in September 2023 at $1,780.728 and is predicted to finish the month at $2,040.569. During September, the maximum forecasted RETH price is $1,928.870 and the minimum price is $1,311.631.

Looking ahead, CryptoPredictions.com forecasts that the Rocket Pool token will have an average trade value of $$2,530.118 by the end of 2027. The smallest predicted value is $2,150.601, while the greatest expected value is $3,162.648.

More On Rocket Pool

What Is Rocket Pool (RPL)?

Rocket Pool is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool offering up to 4.33% APR for ETH2 staking. Users can join the Rocket Pool with its decentralized node operator network or run their own nodes with only 16 ETH. In the latter case, they can earn a commission from staking ETH and additional RPL rewards from providing RPL collateral, amounting to up to 6.36% APR for ETH and the additional RPL rewards.

Rocket Pool provides liquid staking, meaning users benefit from an increasing exchange rate instead of adding on to their initial staked collateral, which would be a taxable event. Furthermore, Rocket Pool offers smart nodes: a custom node software that allows anyone to run a node on its network. With losses from bad nodes distributed across the network, individual users minimize their risk of facing penalties. This is supported by the pool’s open-source and audited smart contracts, which guarantee fully non-custodial staking and a maximum degree of decentralization.

The Founders of Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool was launched by David Rugendyke, a senior developer with a computer science background who started designing Rocket Pool in late 2016. He is supported by General Manager Darren Langley, an executive with over 18 years of commercial experience in managing and mentoring development teams, designing application architecture, and delivering exciting digital products for government and financial services. The team is complemented by three blockchain and Solidity engineers with a combined 40 years of experience.

What Makes Rocket Pool Unique

Rocket Pool essentially offers anyone the opportunity to participate in ETH2 staking, regardless of their capital investment or level of technological sophistication. Its core premise is to enable the trustless staking of ETH on a network of decentralized autonomous nodes that are underpinned by RPL collateral.

Rocket Pool sees itself as a complement to stake-as-a-service providers. These providers can choose to maximize returns by joining Rocket Pool and running a node, for which they receive rewards in ETH and RPL in return. In this manner, even a big player like Gemini could use Rocket Pool by creating nodes that stake 16 ETH each. This is where Rocket Pool’s staked ETH wrapper, rETH, comes into play.

rETH is a tokenized version of the staked ETH in Rocket Pool, which allows stakers to engage from 0.01 ETH to up to 32 ETH. By staking their Ether, users receive rETH in return, which automatically accrues staking rewards based on the performance of the entire network of node operators. The value of rETH is protected against slashing through insurance mechanisms, with node operators staking RPL on nodes as collateral for any penalties they incur.

The second way of interacting with Rocket Pool is through Node Staking. Users can deposit 16 ETH and are assigned an additional 16 ETH from users who are depositing ETH and receiving rETH. In essence, you stake your own 16 ETH and 16 ETH on behalf of the protocol. Rocket Pool automatically adjusts its commission rate based on the supply and demand of node operators and available ETH. With this model, node operators are rewarded for providing insurance for stakes in case they are penalized or slashed. Furthermore, node operators must deposit a minimum amount of RPL as collateral.

How Many Rocket Pool (RPL) Coins Are There in Circulation?

RPL follows a different approach than most fixed-supply DeFi tokens and introduces 5% annual inflation. The protocol argues that any value-generating protocol will need to reward its participants. A fixed-supply model would result in this value being generated at the expense of its users.

The newly issued RPL tokens will be emitted as follows:

Node Operators staking RPL as insurance collateral (70%)

Oracle DAO members providing various Oracle data (15%)

Protocol DAO Treasury to fund decentralized development (15%)

This model is designed to incentivize the protocol’s key stakeholders and fund further decentralized development. The Oracle DAO members consist of node operators, ensuring that Oracle data is reported correctly to the protocol, while the Protocol DAO governs the protocol’s treasury. At the time of writing, the supply of RPL is just over 10 million.

How Is the Rocket Pool Network Secured?

RPL is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Rocket Pool has been successfully audited by three separate firms: Sigma Prime, Consensys Diligence, and Trail of Bits. It also runs a bug bounty program to incentivize keeping its protocol safe.

Furthermore, the governance of Rocket Pool is split across its Protocol DAO and Oracle DAO. The Protocol DAO is responsible for settings like RPL inflation, rewards, and auctions, the staking requirements and commissions for nodes, and deposits. The Oracle DAO bridges the smart contracts between the Beacon Chain and the ETH1 main chain. Members of the Oracle DAO are several big ETH2 staking clients like Lighthouse, Nimbus, Prysm, ConsenSys Codefi, Blockchain Capital, Bankless, and others.

Where Can You Buy Rocket Pool (RPL)?

RPL is available on UniSwap (V3), Hoo, BKEX, XT.COM, Hotbit, and Bvnex. If you want to learn more about how to start buying cryptocurrencies, you can read more here in our guide.

Rocket Pool Whitepaper

In its technical documentation or whitepaper, Rocket Pool is keen to point out its pioneering aspects. It says: “Rocket Pool is a first-of-its-kind ETH Proof of Stake Protocol, designed to be community-owned, decentralized, trustless, and compatible with staking in Ethereum. It was first conceived in late 2016 and has been live since October 2021.”

Rocket Pool is designed to cater to two main user groups; those who wish to participate in tokenized staking using rETH using as little as 0.01 ETH and those who wish to stake ETH and run a node in the network to help generate a higher ROI than staking outside of the protocol due to commissions earned.

How to buy Rocket Pool (RPL)?

Rocket Pool Token should be easy to find as an emerging crypto startup. Many cryptocurrency trading platforms have recently offered Rocket Pool Token for public trade. The top crypto exchanges to buy Rocket Pool Token are presently Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, KuCoin, OKX, Bitget, Huobi, MEXC, CoinEx, LBank, Hotbit, and Poloniex. You may easily add Rocket Pool Token to your crypto portfolio by signing up on such platforms.

Conclusion

Aside from Rocket Pool’s (RPL) price prediction, we recommend that our readers perform as much research as possible before making any investment. The Rocket Pool Token appears to be a good asset due to its restricted supply and community support, yet cryptocurrency is an incredibly volatile asset. Cryptocurrency values fluctuate like a roller coaster and might climb or fall.

Rocket Pool (RPL) stands as a significant player in the realm of cryptocurrency, with its decentralized Ethereum staking protocol garnering attention and interest. Keeping a pulse on RPL’s price predictions, real-time charts, and market insights, as offered by platforms like Changelly, provides a valuable advantage for anyone looking to navigate the dynamic world of digital assets. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newcomer, staying informed about RPL’s trajectory can be a key factor in making informed decisions in the ever-evolving crypto market. As RPL continues to capture attention and innovate within the decentralized finance sector, it remains an exciting and promising asset to watch for potential growth and opportunities.

