Risk factors that come along with BTC investment!

Undeniably BTC is, so far, the pioneer of all, but just like any investment vehicle, bitcoin investment correspondingly incurs some risks. Bitcoin is a digital asset with value as money, decentralized in nature. It’s a scarce asset that one can use to store and manage value in many ways.

People are starting to become more optimistic about the future of bitcoin because of its genuine potential in store. The main reason it has gained such popularity is that it is decentralized and not controlled by any government entity or a single entity. It is one of the essential features that attracts so many people to BTC all over the world today. Let’s discuss the risks factor an investor can face if they invest in bitcoin.

1. Bitcoin is volatile

When you invest in bitcoin, you have to be prepared for the situation where it can lose its value. It is because bitcoin’s price tends to fluctuate often. In addition, many factors can affect the demand and supply of bitcoin, causing volatility. If one is aware of these factors, he or she stands a better chance of taking advantage of any price fluctuations in the market.

2. Bitcoin isn’t as liquid as fiat currency

Due to its nature, it’s harder for you to use your bitcoins as a medium of exchange than your local fiat currency. As a result, if you want to buy something with your bitcoins, it might take some time before you can complete your transaction.

Many people think that bitcoin is not as liquid as fiat currency is a reason to be afraid. The truth, however, is that it makes it an opportunity for you to profit from fluctuations in the price of bitcoin. It means you can take advantage of dips in the market and maximize your profit when the market returns.

3. Exchange rates may rise or fall

Bitcoin is a digital asset, meaning its supply and demand determine its value. When there’s more demand for it, the price tends to increase toward higher levels. On the other hand, when there’s less demand for it, its value tends to decrease toward lower levels.

4. The loss of a password, laptop, or another accessory

If you lose the data that contains your private key or the device where it is stored is stolen or damaged, you may lose access to all of your bitcoins and be unable to recover any of them. To avoid this from happening, you should hold your private key in a safe and secure location. This way, if something happens to your data/device and you can’t access them anymore, you can still recover your money using this backup key.

5. Potential risk of getting scammed

Bitcoin is made accessible to almost everyone these days due to the internet. Unfortunately, it means that people who intend to scam you may find a way of doing it by posing as an online broker selling bitcoins with no intention at all of asking for payment from you. Scammers are using false names and email addresses, but don’t let this detract from your interest in investing in bitcoins.

6. No Regulation

The lack of regulation and its relatively limited nature means it is involved in any illegal activities. It is the main reason many countries, such as, Chin have banned the use of bitcoin. If you want to invest in bitcoin, you may want to consider using a VPN service to bypass these restrictions if you are a citizen of a country where bitcoin is banned.

7. Security Risks

Just like cash, bitcoins are also prone to theft. It is because they are digital assets that one can quickly transfer between parties without being detected. If you don’t use your bitcoins regularly and store them on your computer or online exchange services, there’s a chance that someone may steal them by hacking into your system.

8. There’s no guarantee that you’ll recover your bitcoins

Many exchanges store customer funds in the form of a third party, like a bank or credit card company. It means that even if one gets his money stolen or loses it in any other way, they may not be able to recover it at all. There’s no way they can prove whether or not they lost their password on purpose or not.

9. Asymmetric Information

BTC is not a suitable payment medium as it requires personal information to set up an account. It means that people are trying to defraud you and can use your details to create an account, making it easier for them to access the bitcoins in your account. It would mean that BTC would not be a suitable medium for transactions

Bitcoin is just like any other investment vehicle; it comes with its pros and cons, and you should expect the same before investing in BTC. It doesn’t matter how much research you do about Bitcoin; there will always be some risk in buying and selling.