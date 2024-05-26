Register Now: TON Blockchain Meet-Up at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on 6 June 2024

The TON blockchain‘s June Meet-Up in Vietnam is among the most anticipated. TON, short for “The Open Network,” is a blockchain project made by the community. It helps with quick transactions and supports different decentralized applications (dApps).

The recent past has seen the TON blockchain achieve remarkable milestones in the crypto ecosystem. To that end, TON has an upcoming event in Vietnam that captivates users and builders alike. The meeting has the following in store:

Why Attend TON’s Upcoming Meet-Up in Vietnam

First and most importantly, the event presents a special opportunity for all members of the DeFi community to interact one-on-one with projects that build on the TON Blockchain.

The team behind The Open Network is expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of the TON blockchain. In addition, there will be live speeches from the top projects and based-TON representatives.

The TON Meetup Event Vietnam 2024 offers opportunities to explore potential collaborations with well-known project representatives and passionate builders in the TON blockchain community.

What Awaits Participants at the Meet-up

The event, which will include branded brochures and gifts and run from 17:30 to 18:30 at the check-in station, is expected to last until 22:00 on June 6, 2024. The event will be at Towa – Japanese Cuisine | Floor 28, Sedona Suites, 94 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia St, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

From ​6:30 to 7:30 PM, a panel discussion with speakers from top-based TON projects will dive into TON Blockchain.

The event includes a room for networking (in Vietnamese and English), where you can share your passions and build up connections in the crypto community. The event is hosted in partnership with Kibble Exchange and sponsored by Onebit Venture x CatGoldMiner x XT.com x ChaosGround

The list of other strategic partners includes Orbit Insight, Kyros Venture, Klarda, Probit, Spores, Openpad, TONTradingBot, and Ton Degen, among others.

Register here – Event name: TON Meetup Event Vietnam 2024

​Kibble is the comprehensive DeFi Hub that provides all you need for the best trading experience and optimal advances on TON. Kibble combines DeFi platforms with a user-driven approach on Telegram, creating a standard for user experience, safety, and easy navigation in the DeFi ecosystem.

What’s Open Network’s Contribution to the Crypto Community?

In addition to the meet-up, TON Society is joining ETH Belgrade, the biggest crypto event in the Balkans, with a special TON hackathon track that can be attended in person or online.

TON offers a $10,000 prize pool for participants creating Telegram Mini Apps at the Belgrade event. Additionally, participants can submit successful projects from the event to the global Open League Hackathon, which offers a $2M prize pool.

From May 31 to June 2, 2024, in Belgrade, AIN, a leading software development company in the Balkans, will host the ETH Belgrade TON track in person. AIN, a leading software development company in the Balkans, hosts the event.

Most recently, TON seamlessly onboarded 1 million users within 30 hours during the token generation event for Notcoin.

This unprecedented event highlighted TON Blockchain’s capability to handle massive transaction volumes without any network disruptions, fee spikes, or processing delays.

TON blockchain is scalable by design. Its next-generation architecture ensured that TON’s infrastructure maintained unmatched speed and stability, even under the unprecedented load generated by Notcoin’s token launch […] ON blockchain absorbed this historic spike in demand without any effects on network fees or processing times. — Anatoly Makasov, TON Foundation Technical Lead

Between May 16, 2024, 12:00 UTC, and May 17, 18:00 UTC, TON Blockchain processed 216,530 DEX swaps by 117,254 new traders.

🗓️Join us:

Date: June 6th, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM UTC+7

📍 Venue: Towa – Japanese Cuisine & Lounge | Floor 28, Sedona Suites, 94 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City