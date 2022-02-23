London, United Kingdom, 23rd February, 2022,

Today Realm announces a new partnership with Alkimi Exchange. The collaboration will ensure a fraud-free, transparent, and sustainable advertising environment in Realm’s Metaverse. This is an exciting, mutually beneficial partnership because Realm’s core values are in line with Alkimi’s mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers, and users.

Alkimi is a sustainable, decentralised advertising exchange built on Constellation’s Hypergraph, and Realm will utilise Alkimi’s technology to incentivise players to earn from advertisements.

Realm’s inclusive metaverse model prioritises user experience and gives players ownership of their in-game creations and acquisitions. As Realm looks to evolve and build for the future, there is a unique need to create ads in the Metaverse that allow branded partnerships leverage, while still allowing customers to decide whether to opt-in and enjoy custom, branded content, or opt-out and maintain power over their data sovereignty.

“Advertising is a fundamental part of most existing social applications, but the deal’s been pretty bad for both the person who creates the data and the advertiser who struggles to verify their spend,” said Realm’s co-founder and CEO, Matthew Larby. He continued, saying “Realm partnering with Alkimi enables us to tap into revenue streams from existing advertising formats, then share that revenue with the player that created the data in a transparent way.”

Ben Putley, CEO and co-founder at Alkimi Exchange commented that the Metaverse “will quickly become a channel advertisers will look to include in their strategies. Working with Realm allows us to help advertisers find their users in metaverses in a respectful, transparent and effective way.”

Realm and Alkimi look forward to the future of advertising in the metaverse that we are creating together.

About Realm

Realm is a mobile-first, play-to-earn, social impact driven Metaverse that allows gamers, players and artists to create their own personalised NFT microverse. Creators can bring unique music, art, and games into their realms. Whole living worlds can be minted as an ERC-1155 NFT and traded on the OpenSea Marketplace. Alternatively, players can discover, trade, collect and view NFTs in the environments and experiences their creators imagined.

About Alkimi Exchange

Alkimi Exchange is a decentralised replacement to the inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is built on Constellation Network’s Hypergraph — a revolutionary blockchain technology — trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense — which allows us to provide the fastest, infinitely scalable solution with 0% fraud, minimal transaction fees and complete end to end transparency. We built Alkimi Exchange to reestablish the intended value exchange between users, publishers and advertisers. We believe in a different world that can be born from a cataclysmic event, when ID’s disappear and it appears we have nothing, we can create something. Where users see fewer and better ads, Advertisers reach an engaged audience and Publishers regain control of the means for their success and continue to produce innovative and creative content. Alkimi Exchange helps you create ad products, proven successful by walled gardens across the open web. To see more about Constellation Click here & Alkimi, click here.

