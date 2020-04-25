Raoul Pal predicts that Bitcoin price in a few years will hit $1m, emphasizing the fiat currency is already a deformed beast as BTC, gold that is working fine against global currencies will rescue the economy.

Jesse Lund, former Head of Blockchain & Digital Currencies at IBM, made the same prediction last year after John McAfee, who predicted too that the crypto would hit $1M by the end of 2020.

According to Raoul Pal, the traditional economic system of fiat currencies “fails more or less dramatically” in a “long, drawn-out bleed.”

In his prediction, Pal notes that “Gold is the protection of assets. Bitcoin is the call option on the future system. He explains both are going to save us and probably make us rich.”

Raoul Pal, as regards concrete prediction, believes gold can increase in value three times or five times over between the next three to five years. He says in that timeframe, BTC could rise to $1M. Pal also said, “Bitcoin is nothing short of the future of our entire medium of the exchange system, and of money itself and the platform on which it operates.”

Raoul Pal: BTC thrives in the most challenging season

In his opinion regarding Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), altcoins, Libra stablecoin, among others, he said the combination of all of them would make the next $100TRN financial system. He emphasizes that BTC is built to thrive in the most challenging season.

He says that BTC was born from financial issues for precisely what is coming in this crisis. Bitcoin came to be for this, he explains.

He said that BTC in two years will worth USD100,000 and could also be $1M within that time. In his conclusion, he said everybody needs to possess BTC.

Trying to play safe, Pal said that prediction for months ahead is a complex and risky. He said he could only say what he believes would happen. He thinks he is right about his prediction but not sure and gives a 60% possibility chance.