Santa Monica, CA, 1st March, 2022,

Blockchain-based social platform, Raiinmaker , is announcing its integration with the layer 2 scaling solution, Polygon . The integration will allow users to post on social media through the Raiinmaker platform and earn rewards in tokens and NFTs from the Polygon network including the native token MATIC.

The Polygon community can now participate in Raiinmaker’s Create To Earn™

System and post their content to social platforms, including Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Raiinmaker users are able to capture the value of their social capital, leveraging the low cost and scalability of the Polygon network.

“We are excited to officially launch our integration with the Polygon network, empowering the Polygon community to earn MATIC and other digital assets from the network they love by simply posting their social content from Raiinmaker every day,” said J.D. Seraphine Founder and CEO of Raiinmaker.

The Raiinmaker platform helps creators of all sizes earn crypto when they share content to social networks. The app’s proprietary layer 2 consensus algorithm, Proof of Influence™, ensures that users are rewarded equitably every time they share content across their social media platforms.

The Raiinmaker app bridges the gap between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 by allowing users to create and share content on traditional social network channels and earn crypto and NFTs based on the value they create.

Raiinmaker is one of the fastest-growing, Web 3.0 powered apps designed for the social creator economy, with over 15,000 downloads in just over 6 months.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

About Raiinmaker

Raiinmaker is the Web 3.0 social creator platform bridging the gap between legacy social media communities and the new cryptocurrency metaverse. The platform revolutionizes the monetization and distribution of social value driven by user generated content. Raiinmaker has over 20 blockchains currently integrated to reward users in crypto & NFT’s for their social capital and is a fully scalable Web 3.0 platform that has the speed and throughput to match the transaction volume of the Visa network, while leveraging the security and hash power of public Blockchains. Additionally, Raiinmaker has committed 4% of the profits and fees to support global impact initiatives including entrepreneurship, youth empowerment and climate change.

