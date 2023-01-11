QiDex leads growth of decentralized exchanges with lowest fees

The large ecosystem offered by the Qi blockchain consists of several platforms that offer a wide range of services, from NFT marketplace, NFT 3D games, digital asset exchange and many other products capable of enhancing the cryptographic user experience today.

Today we will be making special emphasis on the decentralized exchange “QiDex” and that offers the possibility of almost automatic cryptocurrency exchanges through the use of smart contracts to avoid intermediaries in the process; it also allows the creation of tokens using the “Qi blockchain”, but we will be talking about all this later Stay until the end!

What is QiDex?

It is presented as another piece in the ecosystem of “Qi” blockchain services that is characterized by being highly scalable with low fees with a transaction/gas rate almost 1,000 times lower than Ethereum. QiDex functions as a decentralized exchange and token creator with easy usability, which can be compared to platforms such as Uniswap but with much lower transaction fees.

QiDex protocol facilitates automated transactions between tokens compatible with the “Qi” blockchain to create liquidity at all times without the need for third parties with an exchange rate of 0.3% that goes directly into liquidity reserves; it also allows the creation of tokens in a matter of minutes.

How to make money with QiDex?

There are ways to generate income on the platform, the first one has to do with the liquidity providers who earn a trading commission of 0.3% on the total amount and the other is related to bettors who use the “Staking” methodology to obtain passive income by freezing its cryptocurrencies for set periods of time and depending on the percentage of rewards offered by the pool at any given time.

This means that QiDex not only allows users to participate in various ways to earn money many times using their own native token “QIE-20” a standard token with only 21 million in total, created on the “Qi” blockchain, with this token there are no minimum amounts required when wagering and the APY is automatically reduced as more people wager Qidex.

To conclude.



Having the ability to create complex tokens in just minutes and without technical knowledge can give you the competitive advantage to carry out that project you have in mind and what you believe can offer great solutions, also having an immediate secondary market for liquidity can offer you what you need to take advantage of all the opportunities that the cryptocurrency market offers you and take your investment capital to the next level.

For more information, visit QiDex’s official website at the following link and start to enjoy from a high-level crypto experience with the best tools at all times. → www.qidex.site

QiDex offers you the lowest trading rates in the market!