PrimeXBT to democratise financial markets with total revamp and upgraded product offering

Leading Cryptocurrency broker, PrimeXBT, has just launched a total revamp of its brand, website, and all-in-one platforms, as part of its vision to “democratise the financial markets” and “make investing available to all”.

PrimeXBT’s new look and feel debuts alongside equally substantial upgrades to the broker’s product offering, including lower fees across 100+ CFD markets, increased leverage on Crypto CFDs, and new fiat payment options, aiming to offer traders more for less. This is in addition to offering traders the ability to buy popular Cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC outright. The revamp is accompanied by a campaign simply titled “We listen”, where the Crypto broker reveals that a lot of the upgrades were inspired by client feedback.

Additional upgrades to PrimeXBT’s offering include a substantially improved user experience across its website, webtrader, and app. The revamped PrimeXBT website now also features a ‘News’ section, so traders can get the latest news and insights from the Crypto world, and other CFD markets. Finally, the broker also debuted a new Partnership Program. Crypto Affiliates can earn up to $2,500 in CPA per client, and Introducing Brokers (IBs) can get up to 50% RevShare, making PrimeXBT’s the most competitive program currently on the market.

Aleksandr Khvoinitskii, Head of Crypto Growth for PrimeXBT had this to say:“Our vision at PrimeXBT has always been to provide people with easy and immediate access to the markets, as well as the education and tools they need to succeed, regardless of their experience. We want to give the world control over their finances, once and for all, and we believe this revamp brings us closer to realising that vision.”

The Crypto broker’s core brand values are clearly displayed on the upgraded PrimeXBT website; innovation, client-focus, empowerment, and transparency. All four are in clear focus with this wide-reaching revamp. The addition of new tools to the broker’s webtrader and app attest to innovation, while the simplified user experience empowers traders of all levels to take control of their finances. Making the language used across its website and platforms as clear and easy-to-understand as possible shows transparency, while helping build trust with their users. Finally, all of the changes and upgrades clearly reflect PrimeXBT’s client-focus, incorporating user feedback to improve the overall experience on offer.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT offers the only all-in-one trading platform that allows clients to buy and sell Cryptocurrencies, and use them to trade 100+ popular markets including Crypto Futures, and CFDs on Crypto, Forex, Indices, Stocks, and Commodities. Since being founded in 2018, PrimeXBT has grown exponentially to serve 1,000,000+ traders in 150+ countries all around the world. Clients enjoy the confidence of trading with an award-winning brand, committed to security, and benefit from round-the-clock support.

