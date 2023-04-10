logo
Price Prediction: Aave (AAVE) & Fantom (FTM). Uwerx (WERX) Crypto Presale to Surpass Heavyweights Like Aave (AAVE) and Fantom (FTM)

image1 2

Freelancers from all over the world are eagerly awaiting Uwerx, a blockchain-based decentralized freelancing platform that is set to revolutionize the gig economy.

Strong fundamentals and sound tokenomics with a 25-year-long liquidity lock not only make Uwerx strong, but it provides an excellent opportunity for investment with its ultra-low presale price of just $0.005 per token.

Massive Potential of Uwerx (WERX) Crypto

Entering the freelancing market to challenge the status quo and offer a skill-based workforce an option they have always looked for, payment security and mainstream platforms like Fiverr or UpWork cater easily, however these platforms come with high fees, as much as 20% of freelancer earnings; compared to.

Uwerx will offer a market-disrupting 1% fee, which is considerably lower. Along with this, the platform offers transparency as all transactions are on blockchain and accessible. The immutable nature also means that all intellectual rights are recorded and stored forever. Finally, the team has announced a final reduction of the tax to zero, followed by the community taking over the project.

No wonder the platform and its token are receiving a flurry of interest, even before its presale is live. Some experts have pointed out the fact that the freelancing market is booming and will grow exponentially. It presents a real chance that Uwerx just might grow as much as 20,000% in just a few short months.

Aave On The Backfoot (AAVE)

Created as ETHLend, Aave (AAVE) is a pioneer in the DeFi sector even before the term was coined. Initially meant to offer lending and borrowing for Ethereum (ETH), it was rebranded as Aave (AAVE) to include other ERC-20 assets.

During the DeFi bull run in 2020, it became the biggest DeFi platform with it hitting its ATH of $630 in July 2021. However, with the market taking a downturn, Aave (AAVE) has retreated a lot and is doing around $55 these days. Aave (AAVE)’s services are still one of the top in the market, but the overall DeFi winter has severely impacted its value. Yet, even today, it has a $782 million market cap, which is still impressive.

Looking at the future, there are several predictions of Aave (AAVE) crossing the $100 mark, but many believe that a retraction in the $80s range will happen at the end of 2023.

Ghostly Fantom? (FTM)

Helping DeFi projects overcome the limitations of Ethereum (ETH) smart contracts, Fantom (FTM) has gained immense popularity with its under 2-second transfer speed. Stepping into the DAO arena, Fantom (FTM) token holders also can partake in its governance, giving complete control of the operations to the public.

Similar to Aave (AAVE), Fantom (FTM) tokens enjoyed good demand in the heyday of DeFi. But 2022 has been disappointing, with the token priced over $3 in the fall of 2021. However, it is being traded at roughly $0.21 now, a massive slip of 93% with a dismissal market cap of $606 million.

Fantom (FTM) has made changes to counter the nose dive, including cutting its token burn rate and promoting its creator platform Opera. Predictions point towards a return journey, with Fantom (FTM) even touching $4, beating its ATH.

Uwerx (WERX) Looks Set For a Bright Future

Heavyweights, both Fantom (FTM) and Aave (AAVE) will keep dominating the market, even in the cold crypto winter that may set in.

However, Uwerx will beat these easily if the expert predictions come true. An expected 20,000%, for example, means a massive rally to $2.01 immediately after presale, touching a market cap of 1.5 billion – higher than both Fantom (FTM) and Aave (AAVE) combined. 

Investors can start investing in this exciting presale for $0.005 per token now and be the recipients of a 25% bonus.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
