Prepare for the Crypto Tsunami: Best Coins Forecasted to Make Mega Waves!

The optimism of a massive crypto bull run is strengthened by the ruling in the SEC vs. XRP case in July 2023. Moreover, Elon Musk’s plans to incorporate crypto into the rebranding of Twitter into “X” has also renewed interest in cryptocurrencies. Experts have predicted their best bets for investment, namely VC Spectra (SPCT), Solana (SOL), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Let’s unveil why VC Spectra (SPCT) will outperform both Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2023!

VC Spectra (SPCT) Towers Above Others Due to its Massive Gains

The platform VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund built on the Bitcoin network. VC Spectra (SPCT) specializes in investing in very low-risk, high-reward ICOs, and blockchain products. By using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and financial experts, VC Spectra (SPCT) invest in projects to generate profits for its users. VC Spectra (SPCT) helps its users make informed investment decisions and earn sustained profits.

The native token of VC Spectra, SPCT, is a BRC-20 standard token. SPCT token is deflationary in nature, with an inbuilt burn mechanism to reduce its supply. The SPCT token holders can use the SPCT token to make trades and earn voting rights on the VC Spectra platform. VC Spectra (SPCT) token also gives its holders access to discounted early-state ICOs.

After raising $2.4 million in its private seed sale, VC Spectra (SPCT) is currently in Stage 2 public presale. The price of VC Spectra (SPCT) in Stage 2 is $0.025 per SPCT token. Experts predict the price of VC Spectra (SPCT) to reach $0.08 at the end of its presales. This would give a return of 627% to the Stage 2 VC Spectra (SPCT) investors.

As the crypto markets bounce back, analysts have chosen VC Spectra as their favorite to earn massive profits.

Solana (SOL) Continues to Innovate as it Prepares for Bull Run

On July 19, 2023, Solana (SOL) introduced the Solang compiler. Solang would help developers write smart contracts on Solana using Ethereum’s programming language, Solidity.

Solana (SOL) also announced its Developer Educator Program on August 10, 2023. Furhermote, the integration of Loch Chain with Solana (SOL) on August 14, 2023, paints a positive outlook for Solana (SOL).

The price of the Solana (SOL) token surged after the ruling in SEC vs. XRP case on July 13, 2023. The price rose by 35.3% as Solana (SOL) went from $21.51 on July 13, 2023, to $29.12 on July 14, 2023. Since then, the price of Solana (SOL) has undergone a slight correction along with the entire market. Solana (SOL) is trading at $24.58 on August 15, 2023.

Yet, these recent developments have prompted experts to pick Solana (SOL) as one of their choice for the next bull run.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gears Up For Gains as Shibarium Launch Nears

On August 9, 2023, Shiba Inu (SHIB) partnered with Bitpay to allow payment of bills using Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. Further, Shiba Inu (SHIB), on August 14, 2023, announced that its Layer-2 network, Shibarium, built on Ethereum, is almost ready for launch. Alpha Transform Holdings also joined the SHIB Doggy DAO Foundation as an advisor on August 15, 2023.

All these developments were also reflected in Shiba Inu (SHIB) price. The price of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has risen by 8.46% from $0.0000094 on August 9, 2023, to $0.0000102 on August 15, 2023.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) are predicted by analysts to be major players in the next bull run. However, these Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) gains are nowhere close to the gains predicted for VC Spectra (SPCT).

