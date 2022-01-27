Saint Vincent, Grenadines, 27th January, 2022,

— Poolz Finance , a leading DeFi launchpad, has received a $1 million grant from Harmony Network to help incubated startups integrate Harmony in their projects. This adds more tools to the Poolz arsenal and further increases the value-add for the projects selected for its Launchpad.

Harmony is a third-generation blockchain network built for interoperability, scalability and speed. With full EVM compatibility and a natively-integrated bridge, Harmony is the perfect environment to launch Solidity-based dApps for regular users who cannot pay the exorbitant fees on Ethereum mainnet.

Harmony’s finality speed and sub-cent fees complement its cross-chain integration, which means that projects can choose Harmony while maintaining a connection with the established liquidity on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and other EVM-based blockchains. Poolz aims to use this to accelerate the growth of its incubated projects.

The $1 million grant received by Harmony will be distributed to 20 of Poolz’s most promising projects, each receiving $50K in funding. The money will help finance the small integration work required to adapt existing projects to Harmony, offering an additional deployment for free. This also sets the projects up for a successful IDO on the Poolz Finance platform.

All projects that follow the existing Harmony grant guidelines are eligible for the distribution. The collaboration between Poolz and Harmony will continue, with new integrations set to be announced soon.

“The most successful launchpads and incubators offer dozens of services and discounts for its portfolio projects, and I’m happy to add Harmony to our list,” said Guy Oren, CEO of Poolz. “Our projects will be able to tap into this grant funding to build their deployment on Harmony. As an extremely low-fee, EVM compatible platform, it’s perfect to attract more users and growth for our projects.”

Liam Cohen, Co Founder & CMO at Poolz, said:

“We’ve been closely following the developments on the Harmony Network ever since its inception and as a highly scalable, fast, and secure network it is uniquely poised to house the next generation of DeFi protocols and dApps. Through this partnership with Harmony, we aim to closely work with the innovative projects being built on this network. We believe this mutual grant will give the projects a push in the right direction, setting them up for future success.”

➡️ In order to apply for the grant fill the form: https://bit.ly/3HfS6Mc

About Poolz

Poolz is a decentralized fundraising and cross-chain launchpad. It is a hub for DeFi apps, enabling them to unravel the power of blockchain. Poolz Venture is an investment fund set up by the core team at Poolz to further build on the core Poolz vision.

Website: https://www.poolz.finance/

Medium: https://poolz.medium.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Poolz__

Telegram: https://t.me/PoolzOfficialCommunity

Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/Poolz_Announcements

About Harmony

Harmony is your open platform for assets, collectibles, identity, governance. Be the ONE to bridge to all blockchains. Harmony is an open and fast blockchain. Our mainnet runs Ethereum applications with 2-second transaction finality and 100 times lower fees. Harmony’s secure bridges offer cross-chain asset transfers with Ethereum, Binance, and other chains. https://www.harmony.one/

Got an idea? Build on Harmony and Apply for a Grant .

Telegram | Twitter | Discord | YouTube | Medium | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit | Instagram

CMO

Liam Cohen

liam@poolzdefi.co