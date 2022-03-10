SaintVincent, Grenadines, 10th March, 2022,

Poolz Finance , an industry-leading DeFi project launchpad and incubator, has forged a long-term collaboration with Fuse , a payment-focused smart contract blockchain. The collaboration paves the way for Poolz-launched projects to leverage the Fuse Network in their stack, easily building new integrations and receiving grants to support the technical work involved.

Fuse is a plug-and-play decentralized payment network that aims to take the customizability of EVM smart contracts to regular, real-life use cases and apps. Fuse offers a variety of no-code tools to help entrepreneurs launch their own tokens and set up fiat gateway rails, utilizing crypto for rewards, global payments and more..

Crypto-native primitives and DeFi products on Fuse include the all-in-one platform Voltage Finance, as well as cross-chain protocols like Sushi and Beefy Finance. Thanks to the collaboration, this infrastructure is natively available to Poolz launchpad users and projects.

On top of receiving Fuse tooling and ecosystem support, Poolz and Fuse are launching a grant program for projects who want to build on or integrate Fuse. The partners aim to offer expertise, support and capital to game-changing ideas that leverage some of the unique possibilities of Fuse. In addition, this becomes a chance to merge the Poolz and Fuse communities, letting both projects benefit.

“Our partnership with Fuse is the latest in a series of beneficial ecosystem partnerships for Poolz,” said Guy Oren, CEO of Poolz. “We are excited to join both of our communities, bring Fuse’s products and DeFi protocols to our Poolz user base, as well as support our incubated startups to build innovative and impactful products on this new partner network.”

About Poolz

Poolz is a decentralized fundraising and cross-chain launchpad. It is a hub for DeFi apps, enabling them to unravel the power of blockchain. Poolz Venture is an investment fund set up by the core team at Poolz to further build on the core Poolz vision.

About Fuse

Fuse is a platform featuring a fast and low-cost, Ethereum-compatible blockchain, a robust plug-and-play mobile-centric crypto payments infrastructure for creating token-based applications and a rapidly growing ecosystem of payments, decentralized finance and NFT projects.

