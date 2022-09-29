Polygon on 1xBit: New Coin for Crypto Gambling

They say two good heads are better than one. Now, picture what happens when four good heads come together to reinvent the wheel in the crypto space?

Polygon, a newly accepted cryptocurrency on 1xBit, is the product of four brilliant minds – Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun and Mihailo Bjelic – who had the vision to correct one anomaly about Ethereum, which was interoperability. Prior to Polygon, it was only a dream having Ethereum effortlessly liaise with other blockchains.

However, Polygon paved the way for the possibility of developers to launch their own standout Ethereum-compatible blockchain using the easy-to-use framework provided. With the Polygon network, it became a possibility to create the “Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains.”

The forward-thinking nature of this crypto innovation earned it a soft spot in the heart of crypto enthusiasts around the world. It comes as no surprise that Polygon is now featured among the fleet of crypto payment options on 1xBit.

One of the unique features about the Polygon network is not just how it fosters the collaboration of different blockchains on Ethereum, but also how it promotes self-sovereign security. This way the individual blockchains don’t have to compromise on security while trying to link with other blockchains.

Because of the easy bridge between the Ethereum-compatible blockchains made possible by Polygon, these blockchains are now able to multiply their transaction output, without lagging and increased gas fees.

1xBit has always been one crypto betting site that has an eye for the finest crypto innovations to broaden the choices of its users. It is good news to announce that Polygon is now available on 1xBit.

1xBit Benefits

Having looked at the functionality of Polygon and how it made its way into 1xBit, let’s go full throttle on the benefits of betting on this platform.

Fleet of Cryptocurrencies

One problem you are hardly likely to face while betting on 1xBit is a scarcity of payment options. 1xBit takes conscious efforts to expand the payment options available on the site by constantly introducing new ones to the block. Besides Polygon, there are over 40 cryptocurrencies to pick from when making payments on the website. Interestingly, practically all the payment options are highly responsive.

Quick Payout

Unlike what is the norm with other betting platforms where payouts are processed within at least 3 days, with the application of crypto payment options, 1xBit speeds up the transaction processing time. As a result, withdrawals take just about a few minutes to be processed.

Attractive Welcome Bonus

Every sportsbook out there understands the importance of providing welcome bonuses, given how bettors are moved by it. 1xBit plays in the bigger leagues by offering something even better than what is attainable on other platforms. 1xBit offers an attractive welcome bonus of up to 7 BTC on your first four deposits. With this attractive bonus added to your deposits, your staking power increases, hence setting you up for even bigger wins.

Fast Registration

For a great deal of bettors, it is always a turnoff when they have to sit through an excruciating procedure to register an account with a betting platform. 1xBit understands this well enough and as such ensures the registration method is very straightforward. To register on the betting platform, only two pieces of information are required – Email and Password. This makes it possible for you to open an account in less than a minute and start getting ahead to play for winnings.

Total Anonymity

Anonymity is stylishly promoted on 1xBit because the platform understands how some bettors would rather keep a low profile while betting. This explains why 1xBit doesn’t demand for detailed personal information when registering on the site. To make things even better, because you are only using crypto payment options, it becomes impossible for the platform to be privy to who you are. Eventually, you end up staying anonymous while exploiting all the perks that come with betting on 1xBit.

Conclusion

Betting on 1xBit just got better. Enjoy scalability and low transaction fees with Polygon on 1xBit!