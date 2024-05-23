Plume Network, a RWA Layer-2, Raises $10M in Seed Funding from Haun Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, and Others

San Francisco, CA, USA, May 23rd, 2024, Chainwire

Plume has already seen more than 80 RWA projects spanning collectibles, alternative assets, synthetics, luxury goods, real estate, DeFi and more all building on the network in testnet alone.

Plume, the first modular EVM Layer-2 built to bring any real-world asset (RWA) on-chain, announces its $10M seed round led by Haun Ventures with participation from Galaxy Ventures, Superscrypt, A Capital, SV Angel, Portal Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, and others. Notable angels include founders and executives of leading projects such as Anthony Ramirez of Wormhole Labs, Calvin Liu of EigenLayer, Zon of Initia, Andrew Kang of Mechanism, Jeff Feng & Jayendra Jog of Sei Network, Adam Lawrence of rwa.xyz, Austin King & Tyler Tarsi of Omni, Martin Quensel from Centrifuge, and more.

The RWA industry is one of the fastest growing verticals in crypto today but there remains a critical gap — to date there has not been a permissionless blockchain equipped with full-stack RWA infrastructure to deploy any asset class compliantly. Plume was founded to solve this challenge of real-world asset integration by providing the necessary infrastructure for traditional financial participants to engage, while also offering innovative products that appeal to the crypto-native community. By integrating asset tokenization and compliance into its chain along with RWA specific chain level modifications, Plume simplifies the deployment process and offers a dynamic ecosystem for cross-investment and diversification. The robust DeFi ecosystem on Plume enables users to do everything with RWAs – from earning yield, borrowing/lending, trading, and speculating with leverage.

In testnet alone, Plume has already seen rapid growth with more than 80 RWA and DeFi projects building on its private testnet with everything from collectibles, alternative assets, synthetics, luxury goods, real estate, borrow/lend protocols, perpetual DEXs, and more.

Chris Yin, CEO and Co-founder of Plume, shared, “We’re excited to have Haun Ventures lead our round as our approach to RWAs signifies a pivotal shift. While many are attempting to solve tokenization through permissioned environments, Plume stands out by prioritizing a crypto-first approach. We operate as a permissionless chain, offering seamless compliance tooling as a notable feature. Our modular EVM based L2 and end-to-end tokenization engine makes both onboarding and interacting with assets and capital easy for everyone from the biggest institutions to retail.”

Chris Ahn, Partner at Haun Ventures, expressed, “The Plume team’s vision for tokenizing assets extends beyond tokenizing treasury bills. Plume Network provides custom tooling and an ecosystem specifically designed for RWAs of any type. Plume will reshape the way the world interacts with and derives value from real-world assets.”

Plume’s team features top-tier talent from Web3 and traditional finance who joined from leading firms including Coinbase, Binance, Robinhood Crypto, dYdX, JP Morgan, and LayerZero.

Teddy Pornprinya, Co-founder of Plume, formerly at Coinbase Ventures and Binance, said, “The traditional view of tokenized real-world assets is no longer interesting in today’s markets – what people seek today are crypto use cases that involve RWAs. Plume makes it easy to trade, earn yield, and speculate with any real-world asset so people can benefit from both the advantages of crypto and exposure to RWAs.”

To learn more about users can visit Plume’s website and look out for the incentivized testnet details coming soon: https://www.plumenetwork.xyz/

For media inquiries, users can contact Phil LeRoy at (310) 260-7901 or phil(at)melrosepr(dot)com.

About Plume

Plume is the first modular EVM L2 blockchain dedicated for all real-world assets (RWAs) that integrates asset tokenization and compliance providers directly into the chain. Plume’s mission is to simplify the convoluted processes of RWA project deployment and offer investors a blockchain ecosystem to cross-pollinate and invest in various RWAs. In addition, Plume enables RWA composability through its thriving DeFi applications and provides access to high-quality buyers to increase liquidity for all tokenized RWAs. To learn more about Plume, visit https://www.plumenetwork.xyz/

CEO

Chris Yin

Plume Network

[email protected]

CMO

Tiffany Lung

Plume Network

[email protected]



