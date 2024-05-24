PlayFi Announces Exclusive Node License Presale on Polygon PoS Network to Empower Gaming Innovation

New York City, New York, May 24th, 2024, Chainwire

PlayFi, an AI-powered data network and blockchain tailored for the gaming industry, today announced its plan to conduct an exclusive node license presale on Polygon PoS Network. This sale deployment on the Polygon network marks PlayFi’s entrance into the market, showcasing its commitment to integrating blockchain technology into the traditional gaming world.

“We believe that launching our node license presale on Polygon PoS points to a pivotal moment in how blockchain can play a role in creating renewed innovation in gaming,” said Franklin Mongiove, Head of Partnerships at PlayFi. “The blended vision of gaming and blockchain creates momentum where the two not only coexist, but can be used in tandem to create better gaming experiences. Our goal at PlayFi is to see cohesion among traditional gamers and game studios with web3, where instead of asking publishers to build on web3 rails, they build new layers with cutting-edge technology.”

Introducing PlayFi’s Modular Node License

As part of the presale, users on the Polygon PoS network will gain exclusive access to tier one pricing of PlayFi’s innovative modular nodes license, ahead of the tiered public sale coming later this summer. Node license holders will be eligible for rewards for helping run the PlayFi network by ingesting, validating and storing data from AAA and indie games in web2 and web3.

PlayFi will continue its synergy with the Polygon community by becoming the first zkSync hyperchain to join the AggLayer, creating innovation with cross-chain interactions for game builders and players.

The Technology Powering the Vision of PlayFi

PlayFi aims to revolutionize the gaming landscape by seamlessly integrating blockchain into gaming. Aimed at gaming enthusiasts, node runners, developers, and game studios, PlayFi facilitates a rich, web3-enhanced gaming experience without compromising the core gameplay of the world’s most popular games.

PlayFi enables features such as amateur esports, peer-to-peer competitions, and advanced marketplaces, scaling to meet the demands of over three billion gamers globally. It does this through two core components:

PlayChain : A secure, scalable, and cost-effective zkEVM blockchain specifically designed for the gaming industry. It facilitates fast transactions and enables innovative features for developers.

: A secure, scalable, and cost-effective zkEVM blockchain specifically designed for the gaming industry. It facilitates fast transactions and enables innovative features for developers. PlayBase: PlayBase is the AI-driven core of the PlayFi ecosystem, managing a decentralized network of nodes that process, validate, and store gaming data. It optimizes data uploading and inter-node communication through advanced AI technology, while a dual restaking mechanism using the $PLAY token secures the network and boosts participant incentives, ensuring robust network integrity and operational efficiency.

The PlayFi team is led by a 6x startup founder alongside builders who have impressive experience at Activision Blizzard, BumbleBear Games (developer of popular arcade game Killer Queen), Meta, BattleFly Game, and more.

Additional information on PlayFi and the node license presale can be found here. Users can follow PlayFi on X or visit PlayFi.ai for future updates.

About PlayFi

PlayFi is redefining gaming by integrating blockchain technology to enhance gameplay and community engagement. Through its cutting-edge PlayChain technology and AI-powered PlayBase network, PlayFi ensures a fast, secure, and scalable zkEVM blockchain solution, as well as optimal data processing and analysis tailored for the gaming industry. With a commitment to enhancing the gaming experience with web3, PlayFi is empowering developers, players, and studios across the globe to push the boundaries of innovation in an ever-evolving digital landscape and setting new standards in how games are played, developed, and monetized. For more information, visit playfi.ai.

