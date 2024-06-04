Loading...

Philippines Fintech Revolution Summit 

1 mins read

Contents
Share link:

PHILIPPINE’S DIGITAL FINANCEFRONTIER: FINTECH UNLEASHED

Makati,Philippines- 12/07/24

We TraiCon Events will be hosting Philippine’s premier fintech event titled as “Fintech Revolution Summit” scheduled on 12th July 2024 in Makati City: The Financial Hub of the Philippines.

This summit aims to bring together 400+ BFSI experts& fintech leaders to discuss and deliberate the trends around financial technology and investment opportunities for the finance sector. Fintech founders, central bank officials, FSI experts, regulators, policymakers, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and media from around the world will come together to learn, discuss, debate and network.

Attendees Profile: Chief Financial Officer, Head of Digital Payment, Head of IT, Head of Fintech, Chief Information Officer, Head of Retail Banking, Heads of Customer Experience, Angel Investor, Head of AML, Head of Financial Regulatory

Many fintech and banking technology solution providers, cybersecurity companies, E-Payment & wallet companies, threat management, forex software and payment gateway companies would be participating in the Fintech Revolution Summit as Sponsors or Exhibitors who will be showcasing their host of solutions towards the future of finance.

Join us in Philippines as it leads the way to the future at the Fintech Revolution Summit.

For more information regarding the event, please visit: https://fintech.traiconevents.com/ph/

For event inquiries:

Er. Prasanna | Event Producer | Traicon Events

[email protected] | +0091 7708523918

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
#News
2 mins read

Talisman Wallet Launches Quests App to Gamify Users’ Rewards Experience in Polkadot and Ethereum

#Corporate Press Release
3 mins read

Keynote 2 Explains BlockDAG’s High TPS Speed, Will Elon Musk Leave Dogecoin as GameStop Shares Surge 

#Corporate Press Release
2 mins read

Crypto Showcase: BlockDAG’s $41.6M Keynote Highlights, NEAR Protocol’s Rise, and Filecoin’s Solid Gains

#Corporate Press Release
3 mins read

Cardano, Polygon and Option2Trade Maintain Dominance, Here’s Why

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan