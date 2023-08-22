Pepe and ApeCoin’s (APE) Surge or VC Spectra’s (SPCT) Explosion? The Smart Choice

Description The crypto industry is ever-changing, so cryptocurrencies like Pepe (PEPE) and ApeCoin (APE) might not be your top choice anymore. Fortunately, VC Spectra (SPCT) is here to change everything. The project is currently in presale, and it’s already turning heads. More precisely, it has raised $2.4 million while in private seed sale and is now … Read more

The crypto industry is ever-changing, so cryptocurrencies like Pepe (PEPE) and ApeCoin (APE) might not be your top choice anymore.

Fortunately, VC Spectra (SPCT) is here to change everything. The project is currently in presale, and it’s already turning heads. More precisely, it has raised $2.4 million while in private seed sale and is now expecting an overall surge of 900% during public presale!

>>BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW<<

Pepe (PEPE) Continues to Fall: Should You Invest Now?

Pepe (PEPE) started decreasing in the second half of July. All the fuss about the rebranding of Twitter pressured the token. This was because Pepe (PEPE) is a meme token that relies on its community activity, which is pretty active on the platform. The overall decrease in July is 23.15%.

But investors thought that this bearish period was over because of the previous week. Pepe (PEPE) jumped drastically and stayed bullish for a few days. The main reason for this was that Bitcoin and Ethereum improved their trajectories. The decrease over the last week has risen to 2.08%.

Right now, you can find Pepe (PEPE) for $0.000001196. As experts revealed that the meme coin momentum is surging, investors got their hopes up and pressured Pepe (PEPE) again. This increased the trading volume of Pepe (PEPE) by 11.52% and decreased its price by 4.77%.

Luckily, experts think that the only problem with Pepe (PEPE) lies in the pressure. Once it drops, Pepe (PEPE) will make a comeback among bulls.

ApeCoin (APE) Struggles to Keep Up with Bears

ApeCoin (APE) was bearish because of the negative market conditions. However, it managed to improve its price movement thanks to developing the Bored Ape Yacht Club project. But this didn’t last for long.

By the end of July, the NFT market experienced a cooldown that affected the whole ApeCoin (APE) movement. As a result, ApeCoin (APE) faced a price decrease of 12.20% during July.

Luckily, ApeCoin (APE) launched the ApeCoin DAO Handbook, which tends to help investors understand the ApeCoin (APE) DAO community. Therefore, from August 10 to August 15, 2023, ApeCoin (APE) was moving upwards, and the decrease rate was 2.88%.

Most recently, Machi Big Brother withdrew 1.14 million APE tokens, which are worth $2.32 million. This whale activity increased the trading volume of ApeCoin (APE) by 14.57%, putting the coin at a price of $1.78.

According to experts, now it’s a good time to become ApeCoin (APE) token holder, as the massive withdrawals suggest optimistic market sentiment for the coin.

VC Spectra (SPCT) Emerges Above All Cryptocurrencies – Is It the Future of Crypto?

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund with regular dividends and buybacks from investment profits, total access to ICOs, and voting rights. The platform has a trustless, transparent blockchain with peer-to-peer trading and asset management without intermediaries.

Also, VC Spectra (SPCT) uses risk management principles, like algorithmic and systematic trading strategies. In other words, this helps you get the most significant returns on investments and minimum risks.

Additionally, it has standard BRC-20 VC Spectra (SPCT) tokens that raised $2.4 million, allowing you to exchange, manage assets, pay transaction fees, and trade decentralized. They also follow a deflationary model with a burn mechanism.

VC Spectra (SPCT) entered Stage 2 of the public presale and immediately soared by 37.5%. The price at this point was $0.011, but since August 17, 2023, SPCT tokens have been worth $0.025. VC Spectra (SPCT) recorded a 212.5% increase from the initial VC Spectra price of $0.008, and expect another 220% price boost. When the presale ends, you can purchase VC Spectra (SPCT) tokens for $0.08!

Find out more about the VC Spectra presale here:

Buy Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund