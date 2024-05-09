Loading...

Penguiana Token Presale Raises 600 SOL, Could This Be The Next Big Meme Coin on Solana?

As the excitement surrounding meme coins on the Solana blockchain continues to peak, Penguiana, a meme project Inspired by Penguins has catapulted into the spotlight with its highly anticipated $PENGU token presale raising over 600 SOL in just a few days.

This significant presale milestone is a vivid testament to the fast growing meme coin ecosystem on Solana. Notably, Solana is now home to four of the top ten largest meme coins by valuation, signaling a shift from Ethereum as the preferred blockchain for meme coin ventures. Solana’s appeal, underscored by low transaction fees and high throughput, is particularly advantageous for active traders and meme coin enthusiasts.

The ongoing Penguiana presale offers an open invitation to investors  to be part of this unique venture. Interested parties are encouraged to participate in the presale by clicking on the link below.

https://penguiana.com

Penguiana Presale Details: A Closer Look

Total Supply: 100 Million $PENGU Tokens

Presale Allocation: 60,000,000 $PENGU Tokens (60% of the total supply).

Presale Duration: 31 Days.

0.5 SOL Minimum & 100 SOL Maximum Cap, this is to make it as fair as possible.

How To Join Penguiana Presale

Joining the presale and becoming an early holder of $PENGU tokens is a straightforward process:

Set up a Solana-compatible wallet, such as Trust Wallet or Phantom Wallet, to participate seamlessly in the presale.

Purchase $SOL tokens from leading exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, or KuCoin, to exchange for $PENGU during the presale.

Navigate to the Penguiana presale page and follow the instructions to contribute your $SOL.

Contribution and Calculation: After sending $SOL to the designated presale address, you can check the Dashboard to calculate the amount of $PENGU you’re set to receive, based on the total $SOL contributed.

Token Distribution: Upon the conclusion of the presale, your acquired $PENGU tokens will be airdropped to your wallet, marking the beginning of your journey with Penguiana.

Don’t miss out on juicy announcements and updates on Penguiana.com by joining the Telegram & Discord communities.

About Penguiana.com

Penguiana is a pioneering meme coin project launched on the Solana blockchain, inspired by Penguins. It represents a unique blend of humor and investment potential, designed to captivate both meme enthusiasts and crypto investors.

With its foundation on Solana, Penguiana leverages the blockchain’s superior speed and low transaction costs to offer a seamless and efficient experience for token holders.

Stay Updated By Following Penguiana On Social Media

Website: https://penguiana.com

Join Presale: https://penguiana.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/penguianaonsol

Telegram: https://t.me/penguiana

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/y7M3yDFjUt

Contact

Name: Zan Kowalski

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

