Pendle price prediction 2024-2030: Is PENDLE a good investment?

5 mins read
pendle price prediction

Key takeaways

  • Pendle is expected to reach a minimum level of $8.14 in 2024
  • In 2027 the price of Pendle is predicted to reach a maximum level of $29.32
  • $PENDLE price could reach a maximum possible level of $88.70 and an average forecast price of $73.69.

Pendle (PENDLE) is innovating the DeFi space by enabling the trading of future yields. This unique approach helps users maximize returns through advanced smart contracts and seamless integration with other DeFi platforms.

The recent progress of Pendle such as smart contract updates, and strategic partnerships marks its growth and commitment to innovation. Will these developments increase the value of $PENDLE? How will market changes and regulations affect its growth? Can Pendle reach $10?

Overview

CryptocurrencyPendle
TokenPENDLE
Price$5.99
Market Cap$936,427,481
Trading Volume$111,492,807
Circulating Supply155,295,699
All-time High$7.52      Apr 11, 2024
All-time Low$0.03349   Nov 09, 2022
24-h High$6.19
24-h Low$5.62

Pendle  price prediction: Technical analysis

MetricValue
Price Prediction$20.21  (232.49%)
Volatility9.60%
50-day SMA$5.44
14-Day RSI53.33
SentimentBullish
Fear & Greed Index60 (Greed)
Green Days14/30 (47%)
200-Day SMA$3.55

Pendle price analysis: Persistent downtrend amid buyer struggles to maintain higher levels

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Pendle’s price shows a persistent downtrend
  • Buyers struggle to sustain higher levels
  • The support and resistance for token are at $6.19 and 5.76 respectively. 

The Pendle price analysis shows a fluctuating trend with significant volatility. Starting at around $5.8594, the price of a Pendle experienced sharp increases and decreases. Despite several attempts to push higher, it has generally trended downward, recently dropping to $5.81. This indicates persistent selling pressure, with buyers unable to sustain higher prices. The frequent recoveries suggest active participation from buyers, but the overall movement points to a bearish trend, reflecting the market’s struggle to maintain upward momentum.

Pendle 1-day price chart: $PENDLE  shows bearish trend with signs of stabilization

The 1-day price chart of Pendle shows a generally bearish trend with some recent signs of stabilization. The price has declined from highs last week at around $8 to the current level of $5.81, down by 2.08%. This decline indicates strong selling pressure, although recent price movements suggest some recovery attempts and sideways trading.

PENDLE/USD 1-day price chart; TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.14, indicating a neutral stance, not favoring overbought or oversold conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a slight positive value at 0.042, with the MACD line above the signal line, suggesting potential bullish momentum. These indicators imply a possible stabilization phase after a bearish period.

Pendle price analysis 4-hour chart: Bearish persists, declining the price lower

Looking at the hourly chart of prices for the Pendle token, the bears are still dominant, continuing to push the price lower. The coin is trading near the lower end of this channel as bearish pressure continues to increase. For the past few hours, $PENDLE has been trading at $5.7-5.94, with a significant breakout toward the downside.

PENDLE/USD 4-hour price chart; TradingView

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows positive values, with the MACD line at 0.144 above the signal line at 0.147, indicating continued bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.53, which is in bullish territory, suggesting strong buying momentum. These indicators in the hourly chart collectively confirm the upward trend in Pendle’s price.

Pendle technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

PeriodValue ($)Action
SMA 3 5.70BUY
SMA 55.63BUY
SMA 105.44BUY
SMA 215.43BUY
SMA 50 5.44BUY
SMA 1005.13BUY
SMA 200 3.55BUY

Daily exponential moving average (EMA)

Period Value ($)Action
EMA 3 5.66BUY
EMA 5 5.84BUY
EMA 106.00SELL
EMA 215.85BUY
EMA 50 5.47BUY
EMA 100  4.82BUY
EMA 200 3.75BUY

Pendle price analysis conclusion

Pendle has experienced significant price fluctuations, demonstrating a bearish trend on the both charts with a decline from around $8 to $5.81. Token is trading in a bearish trend and needs to break above $6.19 for any chance of recovery. If the current price even drops further below this level, it could see a drastic fall due to increasing selling pressure. The support level at $5.76 needs to hold for the coin to avoid a further decline. A drop below this level could see $PENDLE test new lows in the coming days and weeks.

Is PENDLE a good investment?

Investing in Pendle coin offers a unique opportunity in the DeFi sector. Pendle’s approach to tokenizing and trading future yields allows for flexible management of yield-bearing assets, enhancing investment portfolios.

Pendle’s ecosystem shows strong community trust, with impressive TVL, market cap growth, and endorsements from industry veterans like Arthur Hayes. These factors, along with high yields, make Pendle a compelling investment in innovative DeFi projects.

Recent news/opinion on Pendle

  • Arthur Hayes purchases 92,339.6 $PENDLE through Wintermute’s algorithm trading platform.

Pendle price prediction June 2024

Pendle could experience an uptrend in June, surpassing $8.26 at the end of the month. The minimum price projected for the token is around $5.96. On average, traders and investors can expect $PENDLE to trade at $6.12.

Pendle price predictionPotential LowAverage PricePotential High
Pendle price prediction June 2024$5.96$6.12$8.26

Pendle Price Prediction 2024

The price of Pendle is expected to reach at a minimum level of $8.14 in 2024. The $PENDLE price can reach a further maximum price level of $9.50 with the average price of $8.47 throughout 2024.

Pendle Price PredictionPotential LowAverage PricePotential High
Pendle price prediction 2024$8.14$8.47$9.50

Pendle price prediction 2025-2030

YearMinimum PriceAverage PriceMaximum Price
2025$11.84$12.18$14.22
2026$16.87$17.36$20.43
2027$24.35$25.22$29.31
2028$33.98$35.24$42.04
2029$50.96$52.72$58.43
2030$71.58$73.69$88.70

Pendle Price Prediction 2025

The price of Pendle is predicted to reach a minimum value of $11.84 in 2025. $PENDLE could reach a maximum value of $14.22 and an average trading price of $12.18.

Pendle Price Prediction 2026

In 2026 the price of Pendle is predicted to reach a minimum level of $16.87. $PENDLE’s price can reach a maximum level of $20.43 and an average trading price target of $17.36.

Pendle Price Prediction 2027

In 2027, the average price of Pendle is predicted to reach a minimum level of $24.35. $PENDLE’s price can attain a maximum level of $29.31 and an average trading price of $25.22.

Pendle Price Prediction 2028

The PENDLE price prediction for 2028 projects a minimum price of $33.98 for the token. As per analyst forecast, the token could reach a maximum price of $42.04 and an average trading price of $35.24.

Pendle Price Prediction 2029

The price of Pendle is predicted to reach a minimum value of $50.96 in 2029. Per the predictions, holders can expect a maximum price of $58.43 and an average trading price of $52.72.

Pendle Price Prediction 2030

The Pendle price forecast for 2030 projects a minimum price of $71.58, a maximum price of $88.70 and an average forecast price of $73.69.

Pendle market price prediction: Analysts’ $PENDLE price forecast

Firm20242025
Coindex$7.76$19.45
DigitalCoinPrice$13.07$15.06
CryptoPredictions$6.21$12.39

Cryptopolitan’s $PENDLE price prediction

According to our Pendle price forecast, the coin’s market price might reach a maximum value of $9.50 by the end of 2024. Looking forward to 2026, the value of Pendle could surge to a new all-time high (ATH) of $15.

Pendle historic price sentiment

  • In September 2020, the price of Pendle started around $1.0849 and saw a gradual decline.
  • Between October and December 2020, the price continued to decrease steadily, ending the year below the $1.0 mark.
  • Between January and June 2021, the price remained relatively stable, fluctuating around the $0.90 to $1.0 range.
  • Between July and December 2021, Pendle continued to exhibit minor fluctuations, maintaining a range around the $1.0 mark but showing no significant upward or downward trend.
  • The price of Pendle Jan-Dec 2022, remained relatively flat, hovering around the $1.0849 mark with minimal fluctuations. There was little to no significant upward or downward movement during this period.
  • In June 2023, the price continued to remain stable, with slight declines observed but staying well below the $1.0 mark. The price did not show any significant upward momentum and maintained a steady range.
  • Starting from mid-2023, the price began to show slight upward movements, though it was still relatively low. 
  • By the end of December 2023, the price showed some initial signs of increase, moving closer to the $1.2 mark.
  • $PENDLE saw significant growth in Q1 2024, hitting above $2.5 in January 2024, $3.2 in February, and $5.5 by the end of March. 
  • The positive momentum from Q1 2024 continued in Q2 2024. $PENDLE attained its ATH ($7.52) on April 11, 2024. The token retested its support at around $3.8 in mid-May but soon rebounded above $7 on May 20.
  • $PENDLE closed in May at $6.8 and in June 2024, the token is trading within the $4.6 – $6.3 range.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

