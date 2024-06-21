Pendle price prediction 2024-2030: Is PENDLE a good investment?

Key takeaways

Pendle is expected to reach a minimum level of $8.14 in 2024

In 2027 the price of Pendle is predicted to reach a maximum level of $29.32

$PENDLE price could reach a maximum possible level of $88.70 and an average forecast price of $73.69.

Pendle (PENDLE) is innovating the DeFi space by enabling the trading of future yields. This unique approach helps users maximize returns through advanced smart contracts and seamless integration with other DeFi platforms.

The recent progress of Pendle such as smart contract updates, and strategic partnerships marks its growth and commitment to innovation. Will these developments increase the value of $PENDLE? How will market changes and regulations affect its growth? Can Pendle reach $10?

Cryptocurrency Pendle Token PENDLE Price $5.99 Market Cap $936,427,481 Trading Volume $111,492,807 Circulating Supply 155,295,699 All-time High $7.52 Apr 11, 2024 All-time Low $0.03349 Nov 09, 2022 24-h High $6.19 24-h Low $5.62

Pendle price prediction: Technical analysis

Metric Value Price Prediction $20.21 (232.49%) Volatility 9.60% 50-day SMA $5.44 14-Day RSI 53.33 Sentiment Bullish Fear & Greed Index 60 (Greed) Green Days 14/30 (47%) 200-Day SMA $3.55

Pendle price analysis: Persistent downtrend amid buyer struggles to maintain higher levels

Pendle’s price shows a persistent downtrend

Buyers struggle to sustain higher levels

The support and resistance for token are at $6.19 and 5.76 respectively.

The Pendle price analysis shows a fluctuating trend with significant volatility. Starting at around $5.8594, the price of a Pendle experienced sharp increases and decreases. Despite several attempts to push higher, it has generally trended downward, recently dropping to $5.81. This indicates persistent selling pressure, with buyers unable to sustain higher prices. The frequent recoveries suggest active participation from buyers, but the overall movement points to a bearish trend, reflecting the market’s struggle to maintain upward momentum.

Pendle 1-day price chart: $PENDLE shows bearish trend with signs of stabilization

The 1-day price chart of Pendle shows a generally bearish trend with some recent signs of stabilization. The price has declined from highs last week at around $8 to the current level of $5.81, down by 2.08%. This decline indicates strong selling pressure, although recent price movements suggest some recovery attempts and sideways trading.

PENDLE/USD 1-day price chart; TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.14, indicating a neutral stance, not favoring overbought or oversold conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a slight positive value at 0.042, with the MACD line above the signal line, suggesting potential bullish momentum. These indicators imply a possible stabilization phase after a bearish period.

Pendle price analysis 4-hour chart: Bearish persists, declining the price lower

Looking at the hourly chart of prices for the Pendle token, the bears are still dominant, continuing to push the price lower. The coin is trading near the lower end of this channel as bearish pressure continues to increase. For the past few hours, $PENDLE has been trading at $5.7-5.94, with a significant breakout toward the downside.

PENDLE/USD 4-hour price chart; TradingView

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows positive values, with the MACD line at 0.144 above the signal line at 0.147, indicating continued bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.53, which is in bullish territory, suggesting strong buying momentum. These indicators in the hourly chart collectively confirm the upward trend in Pendle’s price.

Pendle technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

Period Value ($) Action SMA 3 5.70 BUY SMA 5 5.63 BUY SMA 10 5.44 BUY SMA 21 5.43 BUY SMA 50 5.44 BUY SMA 100 5.13 BUY SMA 200 3.55 BUY

Daily exponential moving average (EMA)

Period Value ($) Action EMA 3 5.66 BUY EMA 5 5.84 BUY EMA 10 6.00 SELL EMA 21 5.85 BUY EMA 50 5.47 BUY EMA 100 4.82 BUY EMA 200 3.75 BUY

Pendle price analysis conclusion

Pendle has experienced significant price fluctuations, demonstrating a bearish trend on the both charts with a decline from around $8 to $5.81. Token is trading in a bearish trend and needs to break above $6.19 for any chance of recovery. If the current price even drops further below this level, it could see a drastic fall due to increasing selling pressure. The support level at $5.76 needs to hold for the coin to avoid a further decline. A drop below this level could see $PENDLE test new lows in the coming days and weeks.

Is PENDLE a good investment?

Investing in Pendle coin offers a unique opportunity in the DeFi sector. Pendle’s approach to tokenizing and trading future yields allows for flexible management of yield-bearing assets, enhancing investment portfolios.

Pendle’s ecosystem shows strong community trust, with impressive TVL, market cap growth, and endorsements from industry veterans like Arthur Hayes. These factors, along with high yields, make Pendle a compelling investment in innovative DeFi projects.

Recent news/opinion on Pendle

Arthur Hayes purchases 92,339.6 $PENDLE through Wintermute’s algorithm trading platform.

Pendle price prediction June 2024

Pendle could experience an uptrend in June, surpassing $8.26 at the end of the month. The minimum price projected for the token is around $5.96. On average, traders and investors can expect $PENDLE to trade at $6.12.

Pendle price prediction Potential Low Average Price Potential High Pendle price prediction June 2024 $5.96 $6.12 $8.26

Pendle Price Prediction 2024

The price of Pendle is expected to reach at a minimum level of $8.14 in 2024. The $PENDLE price can reach a further maximum price level of $9.50 with the average price of $8.47 throughout 2024.

Pendle Price Prediction Potential Low Average Price Potential High Pendle price prediction 2024 $8.14 $8.47 $9.50

Pendle price prediction 2025-2030

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2025 $11.84 $12.18 $14.22 2026 $16.87 $17.36 $20.43 2027 $24.35 $25.22 $29.31 2028 $33.98 $35.24 $42.04 2029 $50.96 $52.72 $58.43 2030 $71.58 $73.69 $88.70

Pendle Price Prediction 2025

The price of Pendle is predicted to reach a minimum value of $11.84 in 2025. $PENDLE could reach a maximum value of $14.22 and an average trading price of $12.18.

Pendle Price Prediction 2026

In 2026 the price of Pendle is predicted to reach a minimum level of $16.87. $PENDLE’s price can reach a maximum level of $20.43 and an average trading price target of $17.36.

Pendle Price Prediction 2027

In 2027, the average price of Pendle is predicted to reach a minimum level of $24.35. $PENDLE’s price can attain a maximum level of $29.31 and an average trading price of $25.22.

Pendle Price Prediction 2028

The PENDLE price prediction for 2028 projects a minimum price of $33.98 for the token. As per analyst forecast, the token could reach a maximum price of $42.04 and an average trading price of $35.24.

Pendle Price Prediction 2029

The price of Pendle is predicted to reach a minimum value of $50.96 in 2029. Per the predictions, holders can expect a maximum price of $58.43 and an average trading price of $52.72.

Pendle Price Prediction 2030

The Pendle price forecast for 2030 projects a minimum price of $71.58, a maximum price of $88.70 and an average forecast price of $73.69.

Pendle market price prediction: Analysts’ $PENDLE price forecast

Firm 2024 2025 Coindex $7.76 $19.45 DigitalCoinPrice $13.07 $15.06 CryptoPredictions $6.21 $12.39

Cryptopolitan’s $PENDLE price prediction

According to our Pendle price forecast, the coin’s market price might reach a maximum value of $9.50 by the end of 2024. Looking forward to 2026, the value of Pendle could surge to a new all-time high (ATH) of $15.

Pendle historic price sentiment