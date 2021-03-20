TL;DR Breakdown

NFL star player, Patrick Mahomes becomes the second NFL player to plunge into the NFT world.

Mahomes rakes in $3.7 million from his digital art sales.

He promised to donate part of the profits realized from the sales.

Mahomes’ NFT artwork hauls in $3.7 million

It is no more news that NFTs are now garnering much attention in the crypto world. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Quarterback Patrick Mahomes just became the second NFL player to get involved with NFTs. Mahomes made a whopping $3.7 million form his NFT art sales.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens, which are unique crypto assets that are tied to a particular digital artwork. They are managed on the blockchain and cannot be replicated. NFTs have presented new ways for digital artists to sell their artworks and have found use in sports, music, and other fields.

Earlier this week, Mahomes announced his NFT artwork collection “Museum of Mahomes”, to be released on the marketplace “MakersPlace.” He revealed that he has been fascinated by the growing blockchain auctions. Mahomes promised to donate part of the proceeds to his foundation and the 40 Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri.

Mahomes’ NFT artwork sale becomes the second in the NFL

The NFL star player launched the NFT art collection on MakerPlace on March 17 and the auction was on for days. However, the final bid, which later became the buyer, arrived late on Friday. The NFT artwork comprises a physically signed Mahomes Jersey, jewel-encrusted helmet and a digital portrait.

Mahomes is now the second pro athlete to auction his art collection after his NFL colleague Rob Grownkowski sold his NFT collection for $1.75 million. Rob’s NFTs was sold OpenSea and the highest bid was for his digital card worth $433,000 – which is the highest bid for a single item.

The growing traction of the NFT space has continued to garner several investors. However, art collectors and artists have revealed their concerns. Their major fear is that NFT artwork sales have no legal backing and could be prone to hacking.