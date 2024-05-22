Panana Finance Goes Live on Arbitrum Mainnet

London, United Kingdom, May 21st, 2024, Chainwire

Panana Finance has introduced closed beta access, enabling users to trade both cryptocurrencies and real-world assets on its platform.

A New Era of Decentralized Trading

Panana Finance is a decentralized exchange (DEX) designed to enhance perpetual trading and bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy. The platform offers a wide range of trading pairs, including cryptocurrencies, Forex, and commodities, providing users with a diversified trading experience.

Empowering Traders: The Democratic Revolution of Panana Finance

At the heart of the financial revolution, Panana Finance stands out as a beacon of collective empowerment. It’s not just another platform; it’s a 100% community-owned project that’s breaking the mold. With no venture capitalists in sight, every decision, every change, and every new feature is driven by the very people who use it. This isn’t just a platform for trading; it’s a platform for the traders, by the traders. Here, every member holds the power to shape the future, making Panana Finance a true democracy in the digital age.

Revolutionizing Liquidity Provision

The platform employs a hybrid market-making model that combines institutional expertise with community-driven liquidity. This approach aims to provide effective liquidity across various trading pairs, fostering a seamless trading environment suitable for both experienced traders and newcomers.

Visionary Initiatives on the Horizon

Upcoming initiatives for Panana Finance include a DAO-based token launch, allowing users to participate in governance, and the introduction of tiered NFTs linked to trading volume, which offer exclusive benefits and rewards.

Exclusive Closed Beta Access

Panana Finance’s closed beta is launching on the Arbitrum mainnet. Nearly 20,000 eligible traders from the Arbitrum ecosystem will have the opportunity to claim one of 3,000 invite codes. Those who have been active on Arbitrum perpetual DEXs or made significant deposits into the Hyperliquid Arbitrum bridge may qualify for these limited invite codes.

Closed beta whitelist criteria:

A user has traded on Arbitrum perpetual DEXs (including GMX, Gains, Mux, and HMX) for at least $50,000 in volume, between Jan 1, 2024, 12:00 AM to April 1, 2024, 12:00 AM UTC or users who deposited at least $5,000 into Hyperliquid Arbitrum bridge, before April 1, 2024, 12:00 AM UTC.

Panana Finance testnet participants.

Benefits of Joining the Closed Beta

Participants in the closed beta will gain early access to the platform and have the opportunity to earn Panana Points through trading, achieving milestones, and referring new users. These points will offer future rewards and advantages.

Panana Points will have more rewarding use cases in the future so keep an eye on them.

How to Participate

Eligible users can check their status and claim invite codes on the Panana Finance website. Additional opportunities to obtain invite codes will be available through Panana’s social media and community channels.

Users who are unable to claim an invite code through the Panana platform can still participate by following Panana’s X account and joining the Discord community, where additional invite codes will be distributed through various giveaways.

Revolutionizing Trading

Panana Finance aims to redefine trading by offering a platform that emphasizes decentralization, liquidity, and community empowerment.

About Panana Finance

Panana Finance is a community-driven perpetual DEX on Arbitrum that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies and real-world assets such as forex with potential commodities and no funding fee.

For more information users can visit: Official Website | Discord | X

Marketing Lead

Jack Williamson

Panana Finance

[email protected]



