Outer Edge Riyadh Wraps Up Web3 Forum Connecting Tech Enthusiasts, Creators and Creatives from All Over the World in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 17th, 2024, Chainwire

Over 700 attendees from all over the world attended the edutainment forum co-hosted by Edge of Co., Animoca Brands, The Garage, and other prominent Saudi business entities

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerges as a global hub for innovation, Outer Edge, founded by the Edge of Company, made its first regional appearance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 23. The monumental event took place at The Garage, an incubator and accelerator for regional and global tech-centric start-ups, disruptors, and SMEs. Initiatives like Outer Edge – Riyadh, in partnership with Animoca Brands and The Garage, play a pivotal role in ushering in the future of technology in the region and beyond.

The opening keynote speech, given by his H.R.H Prince Faisal bin Bandar Bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, was an accolade to gamers, creatives and tech enthusiasts everywhere.

H.R.H spoke to the transformation that gaming has undergone in the last couple of years, stating, “We recognize gaming not just as entertainment but as a powerful platform for social cohesion, innovation, and empowerment. Through strategic initiatives and investments, we are laying the foundation for Saudi Arabia to become a global hub for gaming and esports. Let us not underestimate the transformative power of gaming to affect positive change. Let us harness its potential to inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and build bridges across borders.”

Panel discussions focused on the implications of decentralized Web3 and AI technology on economic systems and society. With the goal of raising awareness and recognizing human potential. The summit was adorned by unique artworks by Saudi emerging artists curated by Nuqtah, Saudi’s first NFT marketplace, and ended with an energetic musical performance by Saudi emerging artists, brother duo DISH DASH, one of the most successful DJs in the country.

Joshua Kriger, co-founder of Edge of Company and Outer Edge, and co-host of Edge of NFT podcast said in the opening ceremony, “The soul of innovation lives within the DNA of the population of the Kingdom and those of you in the room. This is not a conference, this is not a summit, this is a forum. A forum is a gathering where ideas and views are exchanged”.

Minh Do, COO of Animoca Brands added, “It is clear to me that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is at this point, without a doubt, among the most ambitious countries in the world, and I really look forward to working with our local partners to further Web3 and human development in the region.”

Animoca Brands has already made significant progress in driving Web3 initiatives with strategic regional partners, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. Future plans of this vision include, but are not limited to, the development of a physical Web3 hub in Riyadh to amplify research and development in the fields of esports, gaming, blockchain, Web3 and AI.

Outer Edge – Riyadh, being one of the first gatherings in the Kingdom to showcase the promise of Web3 and the opportunities that exist within, provides a glimpse into decentralization, blockchain and digital economies.

Some of the forum’s notable guests included representatives from the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, showcased speakers included Paul Pacifico, CEO of The Saudi Music Commission, Malak Alqhtani, CEO and Founder for Valar Club, Michael Figge, Chief Creative Officer of Yuga Labs, Krista Kim, Artist & CEO of Krista Kim Studio and 0Studio.ai, Pierina Merino, Founder and CEO of Flickplay, Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Calvin Zhou, Co-Founder of Shrapnel, Salwa Radwi, Founder of Nuqtah, Erick Pulier, Vatom Founder and CEO, Amanda Cassat, Founder and CEO of Serotonin, Yasser N Al Obaidan, Chairman of Jawraa, Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox. The full list of speakers can be found here.

Key partners taking part in the conference included myco, a Web3 video streaming, funding, production and distribution platform, READYgg, operating the world’s leading blockchain gaming ecosystem, Orbit Startups, a Global VC firm focused on breakthrough tech startups. Takadao, offering Shariah-Compliant community-owned savings and community-owned life insurance solutions, Tharawat Technology, a Riyadh-based computer security service company, Nuqtah, Saudi based NFT marketplace and start-up. WNDR, a platform that transforms any device into a portal to an exceptional console, Motorverse, bringing the experience of vehicle ownership to the digital, Flickplay, destination to unlock your favorite digital characters. Hadera, offering performance, security and compliance for tokenized economies, GOQii, cutting-edge tech and expertise in fitness and wellness, Detecon, a leader in tech consultancy, ApeChain, driving web3 culture and innovation; Slingshot Dao, the epitome of community-governed innovation, droppTV, a pioneer in Web3 solutions, and global accelerator VC for Web3 startups Foundership. Full list of partners can be found here.

Users can check out full clips, images and highlights from the event here.

About Edge of Company

The Edge Of Company is a pioneering emerging technology media, event, and advisory venture dedicated to pushing technological boundaries and redefining human potential. With focuses on Web3, technology, and culture, the Edge Of Company aims to bridge the gap between these domains, fostering innovation, collaboration, and exploration. Projects include their event series, Outer Edge, as well top podcasts Edge of NFT and Edge of AI.

With over 120k combined subscribers, both podcasts can be found on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, as well as major streaming channels via Defiance Media and more.

