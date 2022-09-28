Online Gaming and Web 3.0: Freakzz, the 9,999 NFT collection designed by Game of Thrones artists, introduces a Play-And-Earn game

The new Web 3.0 technology is slowly making its way into our daily lives. Transitioning from Web 2 to Web 3.0 has already disrupted industries, especially online gaming. It is now possible to perennialize data and personally own digital assets.

The Freakzz NFT collection knows it well as they are currently developing an online matchmaking game available in two modes. The first mode, “Play-For-Fun” is accessible to all, on browsers. Players choose a creature to fight their opponents using bombs and unique spells in a unique battle arena. The “Play-And-Earn” version allows NFT owners to access the full version, where users can bet in Stablecoin. The Winner is rewarded with the total amount wagered by all players.

The idea for the project came from the founders’ childhood memories of living in the same neighborhood. During their youth, they spent hours together playing games: Zelda, Age of empires, League of Legends… Today they wish to relive these childhood memories in a more modern version thanks to web3.0.

The collection is composed of 9,999 3D humanoid creatures including zombies, vampires, aliens, ghosts. The artists behind the collection are Leonardo Viti, Anthony Sieben and Tom Herzig. These three brilliant digital artists have previously worked on the famous Game of Thrones series, as well as Disney and Marvel movies. They also worked for other successful NFT projects. The quality of the art in this 3D collection is epic, and demonstrates the great talent of the artists.

Regarding the team leading the project: Alex Huertas, the CEO, was featured on the Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in 2018 after selling his eyewear brand Northweek to the market leader, Hawkers. This amazing achievement is explained by Alex Huertas’ expertise in marketing and business management. He recently put both feet in the NFT and crypto sphere. Within the last year, he has been focusing predominantly on developing Freakzz. The project was inspired by 90’s video games and the aim is to revive them with a twist of modernity.

Alongside Alex is Jorge Branger, CMO at Freakzz. He is the number one Spanish public speaker on Linkedin. He excels in strategy and marketing and is now co-founder of Flyt, a platform which allows content creators to book experiences in exchange for content creation. He is also the founder of Fluence Leaders, a digital marketing agency specialized in influencers and content creation on LinkedIn. For several years, Jorge has been investing heavily in cryptocurrency and has managed to gather a community around the academies he has developed.

The team is composed of 30 experts working everyday on the project: developers, web-designers, copywriters, 2D and motion artists, community managers… Freakzz is not yet launched but has already reached more than 30,000 followers on its twitter account who are extremely eager to know more about the project.

With collections like Freakzz, Web 3.0 has not finished surprising us.

Visit the website for more information about the collection’s launch – freakzz.xyz