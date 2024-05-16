One Trading Extends the Reach of its Institutional Trading Services in Europe Through Integration with Talos

London, United Kingdom, May 16th, 2024, Chainwire

Talos, the premier provider of digital asset trading technology for institutions, and One Trading, a crypto trading venue headquartered and regulated in the European Union, announced an integration designed to expand liquidity access for institutions. As part of the collaboration, One Trading joins the Talos network of liquidity providers, expanding the possible destinations for their shared clients looking to achieve best execution. Talos users will now be able to access One Trading’s high-speed trading platform, with a matching engine time of just 1 microsecond.

In addition to expanding its potential reach to Talos’s institutional clients, One Trading also adopts the Talos trading platform as a sell-side client to support its OTC trading desk. The award-winning Talos trading platform will help One Trading efficiently source liquidity to better serve its clients’ needs. The multi-faceted relationship between the two firms highlights the different ways that the Talos network and platform can enhance a partner’s business.

“We are thrilled to welcome One Trading into the Talos network of liquidity providers,” said Daniel Packham, VP and Head of Operations, EMEA. “They have built a leading regulated trading venue in Europe using cutting-edge technology to build an incredibly fast and secure exchange, holding themselves to the highest standards of security and transparency that are important to Talos and our institutional clients. In addition, as a client themselves using our trading platform, One Trading is a great example of how an OTC dealer can leverage Talos to help manage liquidity efficiently.”

Commenting on the integration, Joshua Barraclough, CEO of One Trading said, “Talos shares our goal of bridging the gap between traditional and crypto asset trading. That’s why we’re excited to integrate with Talos as a liquidity provider as well as a sell-side trading client. They provide us with the same institutional grade of technology that we seek to provide to our own clients.”

One Trading is an EU-based trading venue built by a highly experienced ex-TradFi team. One Trading provides an institutional-grade digital asset exchange for both retail customers and institutional clients, with a focus on achieving market-leading execution speed, deep order books, and low fees. The exchange provides zero fees for both maker and taker transactions. One Trading operates a regulated spot trading venue and an OTC business with plans to roll out a MiFID II regulated derivatives business in the near future. As the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) European regulation elevates the importance of best execution, Talos’s integration with One Trading will empower shared clients with an additional option for sourcing the best available liquidity.

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology that supports the full digital asset trading lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, lending, borrowing and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key participants in today’s digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more – through a single point of entry. By streamlining the entire trading process, Talos helps mitigate intermediary risk and facilitate best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.

About One Trading

One Trading is a leading European digital asset trading platform with a VASP registration in Italy with Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM). The One Trading platform has various offerings: Exchange, Instant Trade, and an OTC desk. The Exchange is where registered customers can access the fastest trading venue in the world with zero fees — also boasting a transparent order book with deep liquidity, and charting tools for technical analysis. The team behind One Trading has strong ex-TradFi expertise and is focused on providing an unparalleled product experience.

Instant Trade offers a simplified UI for trading a wide range of fiat, stablecoin, and altcoin pairs at 0% additional commission. One Trading retrieves the best prices for customers by plugging into a number of major liquidity providers with access to deep liquidity. These relationships have been established through the over-the-counter (OTC) offering, and are typically only reserved for HNWs or institutional customers. Through Instant Trade, all trader types can access this unique trading mechanism through a simple UI.

The OTC desk offers a high-touch trading team to work with clients, typically institutional partners to facilitate trades in any size and digital asset, with access to deep pools of liquidity, rapid settlement, and large asset coverage.

One Trading Disclaimer: This material is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide legal, tax, financial, or investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of the future nor a reliable indicator of the likely performance of any investment. Recipients should consult their own advisors before making these types of decisions. One Trading has no responsibility or liability for any decision made or any other acts or omissions in connection with Recipient’s use of this material.

