Bowled.io launches the World’s First Play-To-Earn NFT Game

The first-ever Play-to-Earn cricket game will be launched by Bowled.io on 26 March.

Indians love cricket. Although Indian hockey has had a golden legacy and is the country’s national sport, cricket rules the hearts of people. It appeals to a wide spectrum of audiences and is a hot topic of discussion among millennials. The elderly show their love for the sport by narrating un-ending stories on how the game has grown from the 1970s into the 21st century.

It’s not only the eleven players but a billion hearts that are involved when team India steps out on the field. Such is the emotional quotient of the fans, that the Indian team’s decisions are subject to dissection from various sections and perspectives. Fondly known as “Men in Blue”, the Indian team epitomises that pure love and continues to scale new heights, capturing the eyes and imagination of people all over the world.

Determined to take this appreciation for the sport to the next level, Bowled.io has announced the world’s first blockchain-based play to earn cricket game. It perfectly blends technology with the traditional game-play to shape the future of the cricketing landscape.

The platform’s design enables sporting communities to translate their enthusiasm for the sport into a source of income. The idea has already garnered the backing of a strong community of 20,000+ members – some of them being early investors, while thousands are keenly waiting for the launch of the gaming arena. Being a part of a like-minded community, members can apply their understanding of the sport to collect maximum social and economic benefits.

Bowled.io has announced the initial offering of NFTs i.e. the Genesis series drops on 26th March, the day IPL season kicks off. The players can deploy these in-game digital assets) to interact with the gaming arena and embark on a rewarding journey.

The Genesis drop comes with compelling exclusive features. Holders of these NFTs will be given priority for future drops, thus making the high-demand assets more accessible. Additionally, it comes with real-time perks – a unique token airdrop and the chance to claim tokens by holding digital assets.

In the long run, the platform envisages including more features, with the primary focus being on community building. The launch of the company’s native workplace is also on the near horizon, with the freemium gaming arena launch scheduled for the third quarter. With the boom in Web3 and P2E games taking centre stage, combined with Bowled.io’s promise to deliver, cricket fans are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

For more details, see: https://link.medium.com/tcIHCUdqDob

