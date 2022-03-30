Cryptopolitan is happy to announce OKX, the Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange formerly known as OKEx, as the next guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live session. The crypto exchange shall be represented by James (Community Lead) and Jordan (Business Development Lead).

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Friday, 1st April at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Both James and Jordan will be speaking with the co-founder of Forward Protocol, Mitch Rankin, about OKX, including other mind-blowing topics on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFTs.

About OKX

OKX was founded in 2017 to offer access to everything the decentralized assets and ultimately remove barriers to wealth creation. It is currently the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by spot trading volume, with over 20 million users across 180 regions. With its unwavering commitment to innovation, OKX envisions a world of financial inclusion for all through the power of crypto and decentralized finance.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

