OKX expands regulated crypto trading services in Australia

OKX crypto exchange is launching its complete crypto trading services in Australia via a locally regulated entity. The strategy of OKX is to expand its reach in the Asia-Pacific region through this move, which will help the company get into the country’s interesting and advanced investor base.

OKX enters the Australian market

At a media event in Sydney on May 14, Oscar Piastri, one of OKX’s main sponsors and a McLaren Racing driver, officially declared the entry of OKX into the Australian market. The Formula 1 star emphasized the vast possibilities Australia possesses in terms of crypto adoption.

Haider Rafique, OKX’s CMO, was confident about the future of the Australian market. “Australia is an underrated market with a very good customer mix and dynamic,” Afzal said. The core customers, the investors, are generally highly educated and well-informed. They are also interested in technology.

Rafique stressed OKX’s devotion to legally customizing its strong product suite for the local markets. The Australian people will now be able to trade 170 pairs of cryptos, including spot and options trading.

A promising crypto hub

Lennix Lai, the Director of Financial Markets at OKX, made it clear that the exchange’s purpose was to serve the experienced traders and the crypto newcomers in Australia. This sentence aims to show that the platform is designed to cater to the sophisticated traders and at the same time, it will provide educative resources to the ones who want to explore the world of cryptocurrencies.

The move of OKX to Australia is part of the company’s global plan to be in all the major regulated markets. OKX acquires the necessary local licenses and follows the legal requirements to ensure compliance with the rules while at the same time giving Australian investors the facilities to trade in crypto in a safe and easy way.

The establishment by OKX of a regionally regulated entity in Australia proves the increasing relevance of cryptocurrencies in the financial landscape of the country. The increase of Australians in the digital assets space makes the access to the regulated and the trustworthy trading platforms a need for them.