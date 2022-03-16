Montreal, Canada, 16th March, 2022,

Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), announces today that it has partnered with Ledger, the leading hardware wallet provider, to enable direct on-ramps for 125+ cryptocurrencies with all the leading fiat funding options via its Simplex by Nuvei solution. Through Ledger Live, Ledger users will be able to purchase cryptocurrencies through Visa, Mastercard, SEPA, SWIFT and over 100 other fiat funding options for various global currencies.

The integration enables Ledger users to seamlessly purchase cryptocurrencies without having to go through external exchanges and fiat-to-cryptocurrency payment gateways. This is key to maximizing security and ease of use for hardware wallet users, as it skips the additional steps of interacting with exchanges and temporarily abandoning the security of the device.

Integrating with Nuvei’s platform vastly expands the range of available funding and purchase options for Ledger users, who can now choose against a list of the most widespread combinations of local currencies and digital assets. Simplex by Nuvei guarantees protection against chargebacks, fraud and other inconveniences of servicing cryptocurrency purchases, while Ledger can focus on acquiring additional users and providing value for Ledger and Ledger Live users.

Ledger Live is the companion app of Ledger hardware wallet products, available on Desktop and Mobile. With the app, users have a simplified interface that enables them to safely interact with their hardware wallet. From Ledger Live, it’s possible to place assets in staking to verify transactions and earn a passive income, use DeFi platforms, manage NFTs and buy cryptocurrencies. With Simplex by Nuvei, Ledger Live becomes a one-stop shop for all of the users’ potential needs.

“We’re excited to partner with Ledger to let more and more users easily acquire crypto with maximum security,” said Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. “With the number of possible verified uses of crypto in the ecosystem ever increasing, having easy onramps within the wallet is key for the continued growth of the sector.”

“Ledger Live is the gateway for digital assets and Web3, and we’re excited to broaden the on-ramp offering on Ledger Live. Simplex by Nuvei is bringing more choice to Ledger customers and focuses on making it easier to enjoy all of the benefits of crypto without centralized custodians.” said Jean-François Rochet, VP of International Development at Ledger.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates.

Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 46 markets. With support for more than 530 local and alternative payment methods including cryptocurrencies, and nearly 150 currencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com .

About Ledger

Founded in 2014, Ledger is the global platform for digital assets and Web3. Over 15% of the world’s crypto assets are secured through Ledger Nanos. Headquartered in Paris and Vierzon, with offices in London, New York and Singapore, Ledger has a team of more than 500 professionals developing a variety of products and services to enable individuals and companies to securely buy, store, swap, grow and manage crypto assets – including the Ledger hardware wallets line with more than 4 million units already sold in 180 countries.

Ledger combines a hardware wallet: Nano S or Nano X and the Ledger Live app to offer consumers the easiest way to start their crypto journey while maintaining full control over their digital assets. With its ease of use, Ledger allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment, with additional education provided by its Ledger Academy. In addition to consumer products, Ledger has also developed Ledger Enterprise Solutions, a digital asset custody and security solution for institutional investors and financial players.



