Montreal, Canada, 30th March, 2022,

Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) announced today its partnership with XT.COM to facilitate the onboarding of new users. The collaboration between Nuvei, via its Simplex cryptocurrency on/off ramp solution, and XT.COM, one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, will make it easier for users to fund their accounts through convenient payment methods.

The partnership between Nuvei and XT.COM is expected to introduce many new users to the XT.COM platform as they can fund their accounts with credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and bank transfers, allowing for quick and seamless access to over a hundred crypto assets.

XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, has over 300,000 active users every month and over 30 million users in total. Integrating Nuvei’s leading payment processing solution enables XT.COM users to acquire crypto assets conveniently and securely directly on the platform.

XT.COM provides access to a diversified range of products, including spot, derivatives, interest-free margin, fiat trading, ETF instruments, and coin staking. Users can access the XT.COM platform on desktop, laptop, or mobile devices through dedicated Android and iOS applications.

The partnership with XT.COM expands Nuvei’s reach into various regions across Asia, North America, and Europe. XT.COM partners include Btok in Asia and Tapatalk in North America and Europe.

“Crypto is accepted more and more by society. But how to connect from fiat to crypto, that is the biggest barrier for most users. By cooperating with Simplex by Nuvei we can help users from all over the world to easily enter to the crypto world.” said Weber Woo, CEO of XT.COM.

“We are delighted to support XT.COM with our global on-ramp solution,” said Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. “Our partnership will enable millions of new users to join the cryptocurrency ecosystem with a familiar eCommerce experience of using everyday payment methods.”

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates.

Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 46 markets. With support for more than 530 local and alternative payment methods including cryptocurrencies, and nearly 150 currencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact: PR@nuvei.com

About XT.COM

XT.COM Exchange, founded in Seychelles in 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, is the world’s first socially infused digital asset trading platform. The platform offers a wide range of trading options, including spot trading, margin trading, derivatives, OTC trading, third party payment with credit card and debit card etc. It now has operation offices in Tokyo, Dubai, South Korea.

For more information, visit www.xt.com



PR Nuvei

PR@nuvei.com