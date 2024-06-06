Notcoin Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will NOT Reach $1?

Key Takeaways

By 2024, Notcoin’s maximum price could rise to $0.0171.

The token could reach as high as $0.0549 in 2027.

By 2030, Notcoin is expected to trade at a minimum price of $0.1473, and a maximum price of $0.1738.

Notcoin ($NOT), a new cryptocurrency tied to a Telegram-based clicker game, has witnessed an extraordinary surge in market capitalization, recently surpassing $2 billion. Introduced on The Open Network (TON) and launched via an airdrop in May 2024, NotCoin rewards users who engage with the game by repeatedly tapping a digital gold coin. This unique gameplay mechanic, alongside the introduction of ‘earnings missions’ allowing users to earn $NOT passively, has fueled its rapid rise.

Within weeks of its launch, Notcoin’s price soared to by 300%. The surge in popularity and market performance of NotCoin highlights the growing trend of integrating gaming with blockchain technology, providing both entertainment and financial incentives to a vast user base.

With its current trajectory, can NOT reach $1 soon?

Overview

Cryptocurrency Notcoin Token NOT Price $0.0212 Market Cap $2,177,260,544 Trading Volume $4,623,184,518 Circulating Supply 102,719,221,714 All-time High $0.02896 (Jun 02, 2024) All-time Low $0.004605 (May 24, 2024) 24 High $0.02896 24 Low $0.01875

Notcoin Price Prediction: Technical Analysis

Metric Value Volatility $98 50-day SMA $56.42 14-Day RSI 68.63 Sentiment Bullish Fear & Greed Index 73 (Greed) Green Days 9/17 (53%)

Notcoin Price Analysis: NOT Reaches $0.02212, as the market turns bullish

TL;DR Breakdown

Notcoin price analysis is bullish

Notcoin is currently trading at $0.02212

NOT prices have set support at $0.02046

Notcoin price analysis shows a continued bullish sentiment as the cryptocurrency broke above the $0.02212 level. The bulls have controlled the market for the past few days, leading to a steady increase in NOT’s price. However, the price is currently facing resistance at $0.02294, and it remains to be seen if the bulls can push through this level.

The buying pressure is strong as bulls drive the price toward new highs. The uptrend has been in place for the past few weeks, with Notcoin’s price increasing from $0.02099 to its current value of $0.02212. This shows a significant increase in demand for NOT in the market.

Notcoin price analysis 1-day chart: NOT shows bullish strength as price surges to $0.02212

According to the one-day chart, NOT showed bullish momentum today, as the price reached $0.02212, the highest value since its inception. The trendline for the uptrend shows a steady increase in NOT’s price, with the bulls in control of the market and pushing the price up.

The bulls continued their dominance following the previous trading session, which led to an upward break for the price function at the start of today’s trading session.

NOT/USD 1-day price chart; TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator currently stands at 74.26, indicating that NOT is overbought. This means the buying pressure may decrease, leading to a potential price correction. The MACD indicator also shows a bullish signal, with the MACD line crossing over the signal line. This indicates that buying pressure is increasing, and the price may continue to surge in the coming days.

NOT/USD 4-hour price chart: Bullish momentum rallies toward $0.02212

The 4-hour chart shows a bullish rally towards $0.02212, with the price breaking through the previous resistance level at $0.02294. This is a positive sign for NOT, as it shows strong buying support from traders.

The overall trend for NOT/USD on the 4-hour chart is bullish, with the price constantly registering higher highs and lows. This shows that buyers are in control of the market, and if there is enough buying pressure, we may see a continuation of this trend.

NOT/USD 4-hour price chart; TradingView

The technical indicators on the 4-hour chart also support a bullish trend. The MACD line is above the signal line, which shows increasing buying pressure. The relative strength index (RSI) is also in overbought territory, indicating a potential price correction in the short term.

Notcoin Technical Indicators: Levels and Action

Daily Simple Moving Average

Period Value ($) Action SMA 3 0.009678 BUY SMA 5 0.009001 BUY SMA 10 0.007647 BUY SMA 21 0.01064 BUY SMA 50 0.01049 BUY SMA 100 0.01049 BUY SMA 200 0.01049 BUY

Daily Exponential Moving Average

Period Value ($) Action EMA 3 0.008893 BUY EMA 5 0.008006 BUY EMA 10 0.007053 BUY EMA 21 0.01346 BUY EMA 50 0.01131 BUY EMA 100 0.01076 BUY EMA 200 0.01058 BUY

Notcoin Price Analysis Conclusion

The overall trend for Notcoin is bullish, and the market sentiment is positive. The technical indicators are all supporting a bullish trend, and buying pressure is still strong in the market. The bullish trendline is expected to continue as long as the support level at $0.02046 holds. Traders should keep a close eye on these levels and any potential price corrections in the short term

Is Notcoin a Good Investment?

NotCoin presents a compelling investment opportunity due to its rapid market adoption and unique integration of gaming and cryptocurrency. With over 35 million players in just three months and 1.6 million on-chain holders, the user base growth has been exponential, driving significant demand for $NOT. The innovative ‘earnings missions’ feature enhances user engagement by allowing passive income generation, further increasing the token’s attractiveness.

Moreover, the market’s positive sentiment and the price’s strong upward trend, achieving a 300% rally in a short period, indicate robust market confidence and potential for continued growth. Given its ranking among the top 60 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation and its ability to surpass established tokens, NotCoin is positioned well within the expanding GameFi sector, making it a promising investment.

Notcoin posts 40M ($1M USD) to addresses that bought or held the first 5867 vouchers at pre-sale.

At the beginning of the pre-market, people bought the vouchers for a huge price because of the limited supply.

While it was all user actions (P2P market defined the price), we thought that it will probably be a right thing to support these people.



40M Notcoin ($1M USD) will be… — Notcoin Ø (@thenotcoin) June 4, 2024

Notcoin Price Prediction June 2024

In June 2024, Notcoin is projected to reach a minimum price of $0.01875. The maximum price could ascend to $0.02896, with an average trading price of $0.0225.

Notcoin Price Prediction Potential Low Average Price Potential High Notcoin Price Prediction June 2024 $0.01875 $0.0225 $0.02896

Notcoin Price Prediction 2024

An analysis of NOT indicates that the price might trade at a minimum of $0.0149, a maximum of $0.0171, and an average trading value of $0.0153.

Notcoin Price Prediction Potential Low Average Price Potential High Notcoin Price Prediction 2024 $0.0149 $0.0153 $0.0171

Notcoin Price Prediction 2025-2030

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2025 $0.0217 $0.0223 $0.0259 2026 $0.0318 $0.0327 $0.0368 2027 $0.0468 $0.0484 $0.0549 2028 $0.0686 $0.0711 $0.0811 2029 $0.1007 $0.1043 $0.1193 2030 $0.1473 $0.1515 $0.1738

NOT Price Prediction 2025

For the year 2025, the expected minimum price of one Notcoin is $0.0217. The maximum price could climb to $0.0259, with an average trading price of $ 0.0223.

NOT Price Prediction 2026

The Notcoin price prediction for 2026 expects NOT to trade at a minimum price of $0.0318 in 2026, an average price of $0.0327, and a maximum price of $0.0368.

NOT Price Prediction 2027

The price of Notcoin is predicted to reach at a minimum value of $0.0468 in 2027. NOT might attain a maximum value of $0.0549 and an average trading price of $0.0484.

NOT Price Prediction 2028

The Notcoin price prediction for 2028 suggests NOT could trade at a minimum price of $0.0686, an average price of $0.0711, and a maximum price of $0.0811.

Notcoin Price Prediction 2029

The price of Notcoin is predicted to reach a minimum value of $0.1007 in 2029. NOT could reach a maximum value of $0.1193 and an average trading price of $0.1043 throughout 2029.

Notcoin Price Prediction 2030

For the year 2030, the expected minimum price of one Notcoin is $0.1473. The maximum price could climb to $0.1738, with an average trading price of $0.1515.

Notcoin Price Predictions by Top Analysts

Firm 2024 2025 Gov.Capital $0.0296 $0.0437 DigitalCoinPrice $0.0466 $0.0542 CryptoPredictions $0.0430 $0.0529

Cryptopolitan’s Notcoin Price Prediction

According to Cryptopolitan, Notcoin might drop to a low of $0.0153. The token could also reach a maximum price of $0.0162, with an average trading price of $0.0185 by the end of 2024. A positive market sentiment in 2025 could see NOT surpass its previous all-time high, trading above $0.03.

Notcoin Historic Price Sentiment