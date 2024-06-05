Notcoin Beats Solana and Pepe in Transactional Volume, DTX Exchange Steals Spotlight With $620k Presale

Notcoin began as a play-to-earn game on Telegram, captivating users with its addictive mining opportunity. Notcoin served as entertainment and a gateway for players to explore the world of web3. After its mainnet launch on March 16, the project has made significant strides in the space with a massive upside rally, giving competition to altcoins like Solana and Pepe.

Notcoin Price Heads For $0.5 Amid Surging Player Base

Notcoin has secured notable achievements after its listing on Binance. With a market cap of $2.6 billion, the project has entered the list of top 50 cryptos. Moreover, the game boasts a diverse community of 35 million players and the founder of the TON ecosystem has voiced his aims to bring 500 million people on-chain by 2028, calling Telegram minigames as a “Trojan Horse” for blockchain adoption.

With a promising rally, the NOT token is up by 188% on the weekly chart, witnessing a consistent price momentum. The announcement of its airdrop phase 1 is expected to boost the tokenomics of Notcoin, potentially pushing its price to $0.5 in the upcoming summer altcoin rally.

Notcoin’s $2.28B Volume Surpasses Solana and Pepe

Notcoin’s community members are highly cherishing the achievement amid an explosion in its transactional volume, beating legacy projects like Solana and Pepe. With $2.28 billion in trading volume, Solana stands at $1.96 billion and Pepe at $1.33 billion. This indicates the shifting focus on Notcoin and its aim to bolster a diverse community of blockchain-based games.

Pepe witnessed a massive upside rally making new all-time highs in recent weeks. After the meme market slowed down, many whales are cashing out profits. According to Spotonchain, a whale has dumped 366 billion PEPE tokens worth $5.31 million to the Binance exchange. This has led to a significant decline in buying activity and the PEPE price is sliding down by 8% in one day.

Similarly, market dynamics for Solana are not as favorable as the SOL token has witnessed multiple rejections from the $170 threshold level. Despite high memecoin activity on the chain, Solana is sluggish, noting a 2% decline. Solana is again pushing to steal dominance from Notcoin amid key developments and increasing meme activity.

DTX Exchange (DTX) Steals Spotlight With $620k Raised

DTX Exchange (DTX) has created a buzz in the tradFi sector after introducing its cutting-edge marketplace, boasting a diverse range of markets with 120k+ digital assets. Attracting funding funnels toward its unparalleled trading offerings, the project has raised a massive $620,000 in stage 2 of the public presale.

The hybrid platform eyes a billion-dollar market cap as global investors turn to its secure and safe trading ecosystem. DTX Exchange is the first blockchain layer 1 project to emerge on the ICO stage, gaining significant market traction. After its anticipated mainnet launch in Q2 2024, the DTX token is expected to surge beyond $1 from the current low-entry point of $0.04.

1000x Leverage DTX Platform Races Up to Beat Legacy Exchanges

DTX Exchange offers unmatched tradFi solutions, setting it apart from other big giants of the trading sector. The primary strength of the DTX hybrid platform is the 1000x leverage feature through which investors can enjoy higher market positions and make millions in profits with minimum capital funding.

Driven by community engagement and user-friendly mechanisms, the DTX tradFi platform solves the issue of high gas fees that concern many exchanges. Through the VulcanX update and blockchain L1 technology, traders can enjoy gas-free trading with a lightning-fast transactional speed of 0.04 TPS.

Moreover, DTX Exchange offers a no-KYC approach to make it easy for new traders to enter the market. Through non-custodial wallets, users can secure their assets by having complete access to their private keys. This robust ecosystem of DTX Exchange poises it to become the next big giant of the tradFi sector with 100x ROI potential.

Learn more:

Visit DTX Presale

Read Whitepaper

Join The DTX Community