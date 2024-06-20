NOT Sets New Highs, Will MTAUR Follow with a Massive Pump?

This was somewhat overlooked by the general public, but Notcoin (NOT) is actually making significant strides. It is currently experiencing a notable surge in interest and trading volume. This Telegram-based cryptocurrency has captured the attention of over 35 million participants through its engaging virtual coin-tapping game, leading to its listing on major exchanges like Binance, Bybit, and OKX. As a result, Notcoin (NOT) market cap has soared to $2 billion, positioning it as a strong contender among other established cryptocurrencies. This momentum highlights Notcoin (NOT) potential to break records in the coming months.

In parallel, there is a trending new coin that is also gaining traction. The strong utility and amazing gameplay make it a very interesting prospect for those who aren’t just seeking success potential, but also strong fundamentals.

Minotaurus: Transforming Casual Gaming Sector Piece by Piece

Notcoin (NOT) is trending, but if you’re seeking promising presale opportunities, Minotaurus is the one to watch. With its original labyrinth navigation game and a plethora of impending releases all connected to its native $MTAUR token, Minotaurus is set to transform the blockchain gaming market. The chance of significant expansion doesn’t seem like a boastful marketing slogan, more like a spoiler.

Project Concept

The Minotaurus ecosystem features a blockchain-powered hyper-casual maze navigation game. Become a Minotaur and explore the maze in endless-runner mode. Fight crypto creatures, avoid obstacles, and find hidden treasures, all from your mobile device.

Customize your character, acquire power-ups, unlock special areas, and upgrade abilities. Challenge your friends and show off your progress.

Market Outlook & Expansion Prospects

A booming industry, casual gaming is expected to be worth $19.92 billion by 2027 and increase at a pace of 9% yearly, according to Statista. Minotaurus seems well-placed to take advantage of this rapid expansion, especially with its cutting-edge gameplay and captivating user experience.

With a strong monetization plan that includes booster packs, in-game purchases, and virtual item sales, Minotaurus is prepared to generate significant economic flows.

Pre-sale $0.00004 tokens are available to early adopters at an 80% price cut. The token listing price of $0.00020 is 5 times higher than the Stage 1 price.

Perks of Getting Involved

For holders of $MTAUR, the project not only provides upside potential but also substantial benefits like vesting bonuses and referral incentives. These advantages fortify the worth and encourage the development of the project, as it’s being led by the community.

Within the game, convert $MTAUR into in-game coins for avatar changes, mini-games, speed boosts, special zones, upgrades, friend incentives, collectibles, and shop packs (like beginner and exclusive packs). Also, grab hats, tattoos, and skins in the game store for more fun!

The experienced professionals on the Minotaurus team, who were engaged in tier-1 projects in the past, know what excellent implementation takes. Smart contract audits by SolidProof and Coinsult confirm the project’s dependability and safety.

Minotaurus is, all things considered, a fantastic chance for crypto enthusiasts looking to get involved in an ecosystem within a niche that is projected to grow exponentially according to reputable sources such as Statista. With its strong monetization strategy, early-bird perks, solid utility, and smart market positioning, Minotaurus really is a great pick.

Notcoin (NOT) Breaking Records with Major Exchange Support and Bullish Momentum

The second coin that is worth examining is Notcoin (NOT). It has recently captured significant attention in the cryptocurrency market, showcasing a remarkable price surge driven by several bullish factors. The token, built on the TON blockchain, has experienced over 30% gains on its monthly chart, primarily due to the increased support from major exchanges and a surge in trading activity. Notably, both Binance and Coinbase have announced extended support for Notcoin (NOT), with Binance introducing a new trading pair, NOT/BRL, and Coinbase planning to roll out Notcoin (NOT) perpetual futures (NOT-PERP) starting June 20. This increased exposure and accessibility on leading platforms have significantly boosted market sentiment, pushing Notcoin (NOT) into the spotlight as an emerging contender. Currently, Notcoin’s (NOT) market cap has surged to $2 billion, making it the 49th largest cryptocurrency.

Additionally, the open interest in Notcoin (NOT) futures has seen a substantial rise, reaching $247.06 million, indicating strong inflows and heightened interest from market participants. Technical indicators further underline this bullish trend, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around 61, suggesting that there is still room for additional buying pressure before entering overbought territory. The growing popularity of Notcoin’s (NOT) ‘Tap-to-Earn’ games on Telegram, coupled with the massive user base of the TON blockchain, has helped Notcoin (NOT) surpass 40 million active users. This surge in user engagement has led to Notcoin (NOT) being listed among the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Market analysts highlight that the continued support from leading exchanges, combined with the strong technical indicators, positions Notcoin (NOT) for further growth. As Notcoin (NOT) continues to mirror the uptrend of the broader TON ecosystem, it is expected to test higher resistance levels. The recent bullish momentum and increased trading volume suggest that Notcoin (NOT) could soon break through key price thresholds. Experts predict that if current trends persist, Notcoin’s (NOT) price could continue its upward trajectory, potentially reaching $0.03 in the short term and climbing towards $0.05 or even $0.1 by the end of June. This positive outlook, fueled by robust market fundamentals and growing user adoption, makes Notcoin (NOT) a cryptocurrency to watch closely.

Conclusion

Making major progress in today’s market, Notcoin (NOT) is attracting a lot of attention and trading activity. With its interesting virtual coin-tapping game, which has attracted over 35 million users, this well-known Telegram-based cryptocurrency has a lot going for it right now.

Minotaurus (MTAUR) is also becoming popular concurrently. Driven by its creative ecology, solid gameplay, great community involvement, and many other upsides, it seems well-positioned for success.

