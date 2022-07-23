Nomiswap.io DEX launches $50 000 giveaway for a video review of the platform

Nomiswap.io DEX announced a contest of video reviews with a prize fund of almost $50,000 and 30 total number of prizes.

Make a video for your YT channel and tell your audience about Nomiswap DEX in as much detail as possible. The better and more logical your video is, the more chances you have to win.

There is no need in experience of video creation to participate in the contest – last time the winners of the contest were ordinary users, not top bloggers.

Prize structure

Total prize pool: 50,000 NMX (~$40,000).

Number of prizes: 30

First place: 10,000 NMX

Second place: 7,000 NMX

Third place: 5,000 NMX

Fourth place: 3,000 NMX

Fifth place: 2,000 NMX

Sixth through 10th place: 1,000 NMX

11th through 20th place: 800 NMX

21st through 30th place: 500 NMX

Details and rules of the competition can be read here.

An application for participation in the contest can be made until 11:59 pm, UTC, on Aug. 10, 2022.

About Company

Nomiswap.io is

TOP-4 BSC exchange by TVL

TOP-40 DEX in all blockchains by daily trading volume.

Nomiswap is the first decentralized exchange that not only gives the opportunity to farm more profitable than on other popular DEXs, but also enjoy the team farming option through the binary referral system, as well as the lowest platform transaction fees that can reach zero percent. Operating from January 2022. Nomiswap is backed by the widely recognized Nominex centralized exchange. Both these platforms are deeply integrated with each other.

Key features:

Utilitarian farming/staking

0% trading fee

Unlimited referral program

Holder Bonus

Highest APR on the market for common pools.

Nomiswap community

