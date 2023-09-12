Autonio NIOX Price Prediction 2023-2032: How soon to reach $0.1?

Description Contents hide 1 Autonio NIOX Price Prediction 2023-2032 1.1 How much is NIOX worth? 2 NIOX/USD Price Analysis: NIOX Faces Intensifying Downward Pressure 2.1 NIOX Price Analysis 4-hour chart: Oversold Signals Abound 2.2 NIOX/USD Price Analysis 1-day chart: NIOX Plummets, Breaking Key Support Level 3 NIOX Price Predictions 2023 – 2032 3.1 Autonio Price Predictions … Read more

Autonio NIOX Price Prediction 2023-2032

Weeks into 2023, the Autonio team posted an encouraging message for the crypto industry:

The rebirth of phoenix teaches us: those who fall but still alive, they are given the opportunity for rebirth and to soar even higher than before.#autonio #ai #SocialFi pic.twitter.com/7XaWi5R6fF — Autonio (@AI_Autonio) January 16, 2023

The Autonio team has been hard at work on the Cardano testnet to get everything working and ready for everyone to see and has successfully built a bridge so that users can bridge NIOX tokens between Cardano, Ethereum, and Polygon networks as well as a soon-to-be-released staking contract that will enable single-asset NIOX vaults based on Cardano.

The testnet version was made available on 3 March 2022. The mainnet version was available towards the end of the month with either a dedicated bridge interface or integrated directly into the Smartdex bridge section. These features will allow Cardano users to access Smartdex and NIOX Product Suite while also giving Autonio users exposure and access to the Cardano ecosystem.

How much is NIOX worth?

Today’s Autonio price is $0.001157 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,945. Autonio is up 0.86% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2681, with a live market cap of $195,783 USD. It has a circulating supply of 169,840,151 NIOX coins and a max. supply of 330,000,000 NIOX coins.

Let’s see why — or why not — NIOX should be included in your cryptocurrency investment portfolio.

NIOX/USD Price Analysis: NIOX Faces Intensifying Downward Pressure

TL;DR Breakdown

Bollinger Bands contracting, hinting at potential consolidation

RSI confirms NIOX is in an oversold territory

NIOX’s critical support level at $0.001564 has been breached

NIOX Price Analysis 4-hour chart: Oversold Signals Abound

Over the past year, Autonio (NIOX) has experienced a significant decline of 70.58%. A closer look at its 4-hour price chart reveals a consistent and persistent downward trend. Notably, the Bollinger Bands are gradually contracting, suggesting a period of consolidation in the asset’s price. The current price action of NIOX strongly suggests that it has entered into an oversold state, hinting at the possibility of either a price rebound or a potential further decline in the near future. This oversold condition is further affirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which also indicates that NIOX is in an oversold territory.

NIOX/USD Price Analysis 1-day chart: NIOX Plummets, Breaking Key Support Level

NIOX experienced a pronounced decline in both April and August, with the latter month being particularly tumultuous as the downward trend intensified. This decline has led to a significant breach of the crucial support level at $0.001564. The negative momentum in NIOX’s price is gaining momentum, pushing it lower. This sign of heightened downward pressure is clearly evident as the Alligator trendlines begin to diverge, a signal of increasing volatility in the market.

NIOX Price Predictions 2023 – 2032

Autonio Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

NIOX is an essential component of the Autonio trading platform, which operates as a decentralized and AI-powered cryptocurrency trading platform. The bearish trend in the past couple of months has piqued the interest of investors, leading to inquiries about its potential for both short-term and long-term profitability. Here’s an assessment of the token and a projection of its potential price evolution from 2023 to 2032:

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2023 0.002 0.002 0.002 2024 0.002 0.003 0.003 2025 0.004 0.004 0.004 2026 0.005 0.005 0.006 2027 0.007 0.008 0.009 2028 0.011 0.011 0.013 2029 0.016 0.016 0.019 2030 0.023 0.024 0.027 2031 0.033 0.034 0.041 2032 0.047 0.048 0.057

Autonio Price Prediction 2023

According to our NIOX token price prediction for 2023, we foresee its price reaching a peak of $0.002. Our projection also indicates a minimum price of $0.002, with an expected average market value of $0.002.

NIOX token Price Prediction 2024

In our 2024 NIOX price forecast, we anticipate the token reaching a maximum price of $0.003. Additionally, investors can expect an average price of $0.003 and a minimum value of $0.002.

Autonio (NIOX) Price Prediction 2025

According to our team’s Autonio price projection for 2025, we anticipate the token to reach its peak at $0.004. Moreover, we expect the average and minimum prices for that year to stabilize at $0.004

Autonio Price Prediction 2026

As per our NIOX coin price forecast for 2026, the token is projected to achieve a maximum market price of $0.006, while maintaining an average price of $0.005 and a minimum price of $0.005.

Autonio Price Prediction 2027

Our team’s NIOX coin price prediction for 2027 suggests a maximum NIOX price of $0.009, a minimum trading price of $0.007, and an average price of $0.008, reflecting a substantial 700% increase in valuation.

Autonio Price Prediction 2028

According to our Autonio prediction for 2028, NIOX is expected to reach a maximum price of $0.013, while maintaining a projected minimum and average trading price of $0.011.

Autonio NIOX Price Prediction 2029

As per our Autonio price prediction for 2029, it is expected that the token will achieve a maximum price of $0.019. Additionally, investors can anticipate an average trading price of $0.016, along with a minimum value of $0.016.

Autonio Price Prediction 2030

In our NIOX token price forecast for 2030, we anticipate that Autonio will achieve an average price of $0.024, with its highest price reaching $0.027. The token’s lowest possible price is predicted to be $0.023.

Autonio Price Prediction 2031

According to our NIOX token price prediction for 2031, Autonio is poised to achieve a maximum trading price of $0.041, marking a remarkable 40x increase from its current value. Additionally, we anticipate a minimum price of $0.033 and an average forecasted price of $0.034.

Autonio Price Prediction 2032

Our NIOX price forecast for 2032 suggests that the token will hold steady at a minimum price of $0.047, maintain an average value of $0.048, and possibly achieve a peak market price of $0.057.

Technewsleader Autonio Price Predictions

As per Technewsleader’s Autonio price predictions, NIOX is expected to reach a peak of $0.002 in 2023. In 2024, the price is projected to fluctuate within the range of $0.002 to $0.003. Moving into 2025, experts anticipate the market price to fall between $0.003 and $0.004. Should this trend persist, Technewleader foresees the market reaching a maximum price of $0.018 in 2029. In 2032, their prediction suggests NIOX will trade within the range of $0.045 to $0.054.

Digitalcoinprice NIOX Price Prediction

Digitalcoinprice’s NIOX price forecast suggests that in 2023, NIOX is expected to reach its peak at $0.00252. Moving into 2024, the price is projected to range between $0.00247 and $0.00297. Experts anticipate that by 2025, the market price will fall within the $0.00338 to $0.00420 range. NIOX could potentially reach a peak of $0.00523 in 2027. Looking further ahead, there is an estimation that NIOX could be valued at $0.0120 by 2030, and it may appreciate to $0.0224 by 2032.

Wallet Investor NIOX Price Prediction

According to Wallet Investor’s technical analysis, NIOX is not recommended as a good investment. Their forecast predicts a significant decline in the token’s price, with it potentially dropping to $0.000150 USD by 2024, representing a substantial 92.68% decrease from its current market value. However, they also anticipate a recovery in the subsequent years, with NIOX expected to rebound and reach $0.00269 by 2028. This projection suggests potential volatility and risks in the short term but potential growth in the longer term for NIOX.

NIOX Overview

NIOX Price History

NIOX cryptocurrency price forecast can be projected using information from NIOX cryptocurrency prices today and past prices. NIOX cryptocurrency forecast is massively reliant on the success of the Autonio Foundation, which is directly involved with DAO, algorithmic trading, and machine learning to automate trading and improve a trader’s earnings. The first recorded price was about $0.03696 in September 2017. The price would later rise to its all-time high of $0.08974 on 9 January 2018. The prices dropped drastically, and in two years, it reached its all-time low of $0.0003591 in January 2020 with near 0 trading volume. Prices and trade volumes later picked up in 2021. The year 2022 saw prices open at $0.0671

In 2022, NIOX started the year with an opening price of $0.0671. However, it faced a significant decline and by June 2022, its price had dropped sharply to $0.00385. The cryptocurrency’s struggles continued throughout the year, with NIOX closing the year at an even lower price of $0.00224. Moving into 2023, NIOX have had a positive start as its price reached $0.00332 in mid-February. Unfortunately, market conditions took a bearish turn, causing NIOX to dip below the $0.0015 mark.

More on NIOX

What is NIOX?

Autonio NIOX cryptocurrency is one of the innovative cryptocurrencies within the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) space. NIOX cryptocurrency is directly involved in automating trading. The Autonio foundation aims to propel DeFi to even further limits by profitability for short-term and long-term traders. The NIOX Suite includes complete trading tools and infrastructure.

Autonio coin NIOX powers the Autonio Foundation. It allows users to access trading tools at an affordable price and use them for various DeFi functionalities such as exchanging cryptocurrencies, liquidity, and deploying dApps.

NIOX also launched Smartdex 2.0 beta on 20 November 2021 to help with cross-chain bridging and swaps. NIOX started on a high note in 2022 with the collaboration with IQLabs. Developers assure more innovations in 2022, with Maker 2.0 being one of them. The partnership with Hummingbot will kick off in the first few months of 2022. Maker 2.0 is expected to provide more trading strategies and give users more opportunities to profit.

Another expected development is the establishment of DAO governance, and the developers are expected to start executing Niox staking levels. DAO is a promising governance mechanism that uses smart contracts to automate several blockchain processes. Since it is at the center of decentralized finance, there is immense potential for Autonio to be a profitable investment using trading algorithms to provide affordable trading tools to crypto traders.

Over the holidays, the NIOX developers team didn’t stop working. They have every intention of making 2022 a memorable year for the Autonio ecosystem, and hence on 10 January 2022, they announced the addition of a multi-chain staking solution, IQLabs. The developers announced that it would be their primary staking solution moving forward.

Pros and Cons of investing in NIOX

There are advantages and disadvantages to investing in a particular cryptocurrency. Due to this reason, several crypto investment portfolios have different cryptocurrencies; the choice of one cryptocurrency, such as NIOX cryptocurrency, depends on the individual investor. Below are some of the merits of investing in NIOX cryptocurrency.

Pros of investing in NIOX

Autonio coin’s future price is projected to increase from today’s price of NIOX cryptocurrency. The token is expected to increase in value since the continued adoption of Autonio’s Foundation seeks to incorporate DAO and crypto exchange for profitability.

Arguably, today’s price of NIOX cryptocurrency does not reflect its actual value; crypto enthusiasts can therefore take advantage and invest early and profit from future price gains.

Based on the fundamental analysis, the future price of Autonio will continuously rise. Maintaining the bullish momentum is essentially attributed to its strong establishment of support levels, as visible in its all-time price charts.

Cons of investing in NIOX

The Autonio coin has a relatively low market cap compared to other prominent cryptocurrencies in the crypto space. Since it is a technology that has existed for a considerable while, it isn’t easy to bet on its future success based on its past performance, which is relatively dormant with slow growth rates.

Cryptocurrencies are generally considered risky investments due to their high market volatility and unpredictability of market forces. Therefore impatient people may lose money.

How do I buy Autonio NIOX?

To buy Autonio NIOX on Bitmax, register an account with the exchange. Deposit or buy USDT and use it to buy Autonio NIOX. To buy Auttonio NIOX on Uniswap, deposit WETH into the decentralized exchange and then swap it for Autonio NIOX.

Conclusion

Autonio NIOX is a promising initiative with a dedicated crew, however, it has little market capitalization. The team’s goal is to make AI trading and investment tools available to the general public. The pricing of Autonio NIOX will be determined by marketing. Because the price of Autonio NIOX is likely to be impacted by price volatility during turbulent market times, risk management is essential.

Long-term, the NIOX token will prove to be profitable to its users. Autonio’s price forecast in 5 years is $0.013. Native digital currencies like NIOX often provide good opportunities for speculative holders who utilize Autonio price forecasts. Although all cryptocurrencies experience an occasional price drop and rise, users can deduce future prices from chart analysis.

Autonio has lost over 70% of its value in 2023. The sharp drop will make it difficult for the token to climb back to its all-time high of $0.8974 set on 9 January 2018. Autonio foundation will require a ground-breaking development to breach this record. The NIOX token, however, offers lots of utility and will begin recovering in the future. The Autonio Niox price prediction for 2032 is $0.002. So, the goal of $0.1 will take some more time.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.