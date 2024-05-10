NFTFN Presale Blazes Past $600k; Next Stop $1M

NFTFN, a revolutionary web3 fintech company, is making waves in the NFT space with its wildly successful presale. Having already surpassed $600,000 and selling over 20 million tokens, NFTFN is setting its sights on a staggering $1 Million presale target. This phenomenal response underscores the immense potential of NFTFN’s flagship product, SuperNova (SNV).
SuperNova: Democratizing the NFT Arena
NFTFN shatters the barriers that have long restricted mainstream participation in the NFT market. “Prohibitive entry costs, limited hedging options, and a dearth of risk management tools” have shut out many potential investors, says Abhishek Kumar Gupta, CMO and Co-founder of NFTFN. SuperNova tackles these challenges head-on by providing:
- Frictionless access to coveted NFTs like BAYC and MAYC eliminates the need for the hefty upfront investment of buying the actual NFT.
- Amplified gains (or losses) through leveraged trading of up to 10x.
- Reduced risk with a floor price-based NFT Perp DEX, focusing on multiple collections rather than individual NFTs.
Early Investor Windfall
NFTFN’s Token Presale consists of six stages, each offering a set number of tokens at a fixed price.
The initial stage, which provided 10,000,000 tokens at $0.025 per token, has already sold out, highlighting the significant demand for NFTFN tokens.
Currently, the second stage is in progress, offering 25,000,000 tokens at $0.030 each.
Future stages will offer increasing token amounts at slightly higher prices, providing investors with a unique opportunity to acquire NFTFN tokens at unbeatable rates.
“The presale offers a golden opportunity for investors to join the NFTFN revolution at an incredibly attractive price point. Divided into six stages with a strategically increasing token price, the presale rewards early participation”, says Vikas Singh, CEO and Co-founder of NFTFN.
A Roadmap Paving the Way for Success
NFTFN’s well-defined roadmap brims with exciting developments scheduled throughout 2024. Here are some key highlights to whet your appetite:
- Mainnet and Token Launch (Q1 2024): The platform springs to life, unleashing its core functionalities and introducing the $NFTFN token.
- Ordinals Debut and Individual NFT Perps (Q1 2024): NFTFN embraces the revolutionary Ordinals standard on Bitcoin, introducing individual NFT Perps, starting with BAYC.
- Advanced Features and Expanding Horizons (Q2-Q3 2024): Get ready for support for leading NFT projects across various ecosystems, a real-time market update Telegram bot, cross-margin trading, and the introduction of crypto and even Real-World Asset (RWA) Perps.
- CME/CBOE Listings (Q4 2024): The future looks bright as NFTFN explores potential collaborations with traditional financial institutions to offer index products and secure listings on major exchanges like CME or CBOE.
Don’t Miss Out: Join the NFT Revolution with NFTFN
The global NFT market is poised for a meteoric rise, expected to reach a staggering $230 billion by 2030.
NFTFN is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this explosive growth. The presale presents a lucrative chance to be part of a groundbreaking platform and become a key player in the future of NFT finance. Seize this golden opportunity – visit NFTFN’s website today and secure your spot in the presale!
Discover the Most Exclusive Presale Opportunity of 2024 Now:
- Visit NFTFN Token Presale
- NFTFN Official Website
- Join Official Telegram Group
- Follow Official X Account
Media Contact
- Name – Abhishek
- Email – [email protected]
- Company – NFTFN
- City – Kingstown
- Country – St. Vincent and the Grenadines