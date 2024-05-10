NFTFN Presale Blazes Past $600k; Next Stop $1M

NFTFN, a revolutionary web3 fintech company, is making waves in the NFT space with its wildly successful presale. Having already surpassed $600,000 and selling over 20 million tokens, NFTFN is setting its sights on a staggering $1 Million presale target. This phenomenal response underscores the immense potential of NFTFN’s flagship product, SuperNova (SNV).

SuperNova: Democratizing the NFT Arena

NFTFN shatters the barriers that have long restricted mainstream participation in the NFT market. “Prohibitive entry costs, limited hedging options, and a dearth of risk management tools” have shut out many potential investors, says Abhishek Kumar Gupta, CMO and Co-founder of NFTFN. SuperNova tackles these challenges head-on by providing:

Frictionless access to coveted NFTs like BAYC and MAYC eliminates the need for the hefty upfront investment of buying the actual NFT.



Amplified gains (or losses) through leveraged trading of up to 10x.



Reduced risk with a floor price-based NFT Perp DEX, focusing on multiple collections rather than individual NFTs.

Early Investor Windfall

NFTFN’s Token Presale consists of six stages, each offering a set number of tokens at a fixed price.

The initial stage, which provided 10,000,000 tokens at $0.025 per token, has already sold out, highlighting the significant demand for NFTFN tokens.

Currently, the second stage is in progress, offering 25,000,000 tokens at $0.030 each.

Future stages will offer increasing token amounts at slightly higher prices, providing investors with a unique opportunity to acquire NFTFN tokens at unbeatable rates.

“The presale offers a golden opportunity for investors to join the NFTFN revolution at an incredibly attractive price point. Divided into six stages with a strategically increasing token price, the presale rewards early participation”, says Vikas Singh, CEO and Co-founder of NFTFN.

A Roadmap Paving the Way for Success

NFTFN’s well-defined roadmap brims with exciting developments scheduled throughout 2024. Here are some key highlights to whet your appetite:

Mainnet and Token Launch (Q1 2024): The platform springs to life, unleashing its core functionalities and introducing the $NFTFN token.



Ordinals Debut and Individual NFT Perps (Q1 2024): NFTFN embraces the revolutionary Ordinals standard on Bitcoin, introducing individual NFT Perps, starting with BAYC.

Advanced Features and Expanding Horizons (Q2-Q3 2024): Get ready for support for leading NFT projects across various ecosystems, a real-time market update Telegram bot, cross-margin trading, and the introduction of crypto and even Real-World Asset (RWA) Perps.



CME/CBOE Listings (Q4 2024): The future looks bright as NFTFN explores potential collaborations with traditional financial institutions to offer index products and secure listings on major exchanges like CME or CBOE.

Don’t Miss Out: Join the NFT Revolution with NFTFN

The global NFT market is poised for a meteoric rise, expected to reach a staggering $230 billion by 2030.

NFTFN is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this explosive growth. The presale presents a lucrative chance to be part of a groundbreaking platform and become a key player in the future of NFT finance. Seize this golden opportunity – visit NFTFN’s website today and secure your spot in the presale!

Discover the Most Exclusive Presale Opportunity of 2024 Now:

