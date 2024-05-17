Loading...

New targets for MAGA VP ($MVP) in sight after it bags ATH. $DOGE and $SHIB lose momentum

MAGA VP’s origin traces back to the early days of 2024. The politifi meme coin, based on the slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ is based on 4 chains, Ethereum, Solana, BSC and Base. Also known as $MVP, the politifi memecoin is currently listed at $0.64, up by 43.3% in the last 24 hours and 288% in the last 7 days.

What makes it interesting is the fact that MAGA VP has now attained a new ATH – an all-time high – in terms of token value. It is further speculated to soar by more than 281% in the next 30 days. Meaning, it could be worth over $1.8 before June 2024 ends. The next best safety margin is $0.91, expected to be achieved in the next 7 days.

An increase in the token value of MVP has come at a time when there is a notable decline in DOGE and SHIB within the same time window. The flagship meme coins are down by 1.55% and 3.11% at the time of writing this article. Moreover, a rise of 43.3% for MAGA VP was marked when Bitcoin attempted to come out of its consolidation phase. Overall, market sentiments are neutral. MVP, on the other hand, has a Greed sentiment, with 70 points credited to its account. This means that there is a prevailing tendency among MAGA VP holders to buy more MVP tokens.

$MVP has surpassed the milestone of $30 million. The next aim is to achieve the feat of $50. If achieved, it will be safe to assume that MAGA VP is tracing into the steps of MAGA $TRUMP. It shares the reward mechanism with the MVP ecosystem and has a market cap of more than $419 million. That said, the token value of TRUMP is $9.54, up by 0.91% in the last 24 hours.

Simply put, MAGA VP is up by 43.3% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.64 with a market cap of $30 million. It is next poised to exchange hands at $1.8 with a market cap of more than $80 million.

MAGA VP largely gains the confidence of the community through its roadmap and tokenomics. The roadmap highlights plans, including the intention to forge multiple strategic partnerships. Tokenomics showcases its commitment to rewarding its holders with TRUMP tokens, which benefit both ecosystems mutually. Learn more about MAGA VP by visiting its official website and Twitter handle.

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

