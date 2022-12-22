New Pricing, Tokens, And Merchant Models Are Now Available On The B2BinPay Website!

An exciting new version of B2BinPay’s solution, as well as updates to the company’s commissions, website, Enterprise Model and Merchant Model, are now available! B2BinPay has revised its price structure, reduced fees, and made it more straightforward for businesses to begin using the service. A lot of work has gone into improving the B2BinPay solution in order to serve all clients in the best way possible!

Modified Fee Structures

The price options have been modified by the B2BinPay team to provide even more value to all customers. Both the percentage tiers and the volume requirements for the Merchant Models have been reduced as follows:

With this new pricing structure, B2BinPay’s onboarding fee for Enterprise clients has been reduced from $1,500 to just $1,000. In addition, the team lowered the standards for Enterprise customers by changing the percentage levels, which has led to substantial cost reductions.

There are no fees for any outbound transfers! For B2BinPay clients, these rates represent a remarkable discount.

Upgraded User Interface and Feature Set

B2BinPay has also reworked its website from the ground up to deliver users useful information in an intuitive layout. New and improved sections have been added to the site to provide information on all of B2BinPay’s offerings.

Newly redesigned sections are more straightforward to use and provide instantaneous access to the most important content.

A detailed explanation of how to conduct both On-Chain and Off-Chain deals is provided by the company. Briefly said, when a transaction is “on-chain,” it takes place on the blockchain and is verified by the network. A user must still cover the blockchain commission even though B2BinPay does not charge a fee for an On-chain transaction. B2BinPay’s proprietary technology facilitates Off-Chain transactions. All financial transactions are finalized between B2BinPay customers but are not recorded in the blockchain’s public ledger. Since they don’t cost anything and are immediate, you can avoid spending money on blockchain fees and avoid waiting for transactions to process. Now, all On-Chain and Off-Chain transactions involving any of the site’s members are described in great detail.

For your convenience, B2BinPay has included an “Available Currencies” page with links to all 80+ supported cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, in order to respond to all inquiries in a timely and comprehensive manner, the team has also included a frequently asked questions (FAQs) section. The Frequently Asked Questions page covers a wide variety of topics, including services, features, and the best level of cybersecurity.

With B2BinPay’s application programming interface (API), businesses can integrate blockchain technology into their payment systems with minimal effort yet maximum efficiency. The required information is available in just a few clicks. In addition to the enhancements mentioned above, B2BinPay has been upgraded to incorporate Merchant Invoice Limits, Delta Amount, and Cardano (ADA) compatibility, all of which are aimed at providing a more pleasant experience for the product’s end users.

Updated Listing of Offered Tokens

B2BinPay’s currency and token solutions in its Merchant and Enterprise models have also been further developed with the incorporation of nearly 100 new tokens like WBTC, ANKR, GALA, IMX, and more.

Improved Merchant Models

B2BinPay has taken a significant step in the direction of customer assistance by reorganizing its models. Instead of only two, the firm now provides three distinct options: the Enterprise, Merchant (Fiat Settlement), and Merchant (Crypto Settlement). Those that go with Merchant (Crypto Settlement) will be able to set up digital wallets in BTC, USDC, and the most popular stablecoin – USDT.

Conclusion

Over the past year, the B2BinPay team has implemented major changes that have made this project more accessible and cost-effective for businesses of all sizes. B2BinPay is an excellent option for businesses wishing to accept cryptocurrency payments because of its updated platform and user-friendly interface. Customers will be able to pick the suitable plan for their requirements thanks to flexible payment options and low prices. B2BinPay’s payment processing services are quick, safe, and dependable, and they’re available to everyone who is seeking this kind of solution.