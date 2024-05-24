New Online Casino Site Instant Casino Partners with Italian Serie A Team Juventus FC

Turin, Italy, May 24th, 2024, Chainwire

Iconic Italian football club Juventus has announced a partnership with Instant Casino, a crypto online casino, will be its new regional betting partner in Europe.

The agreement has been described as a major win for both Juventus fans and Instant Casino players, promising a wide range of entertainment opportunities and exclusive rewards.

Chief Commercial Officer of Juventus Tiziana Di Gioia echoed this optimism while speaking on the new partnership:

“We are delighted to welcome Instant Casino to the Juventus family. This partnership represents an exciting chapter for both our club and our fans. Instant Casino shares our commitment to excellence and innovation, and we are confident that together, we will create unforgettable experiences for our supporters.”

Juventus & Instant Casino Sign Landmark Partnership

The partnership between Juventus and Instant Casino aims to deliver an unforgettable chapter in sports entertainment.

Despite being a relatively new brand, Instant Casino has quickly made a name for itself in the online gambling market, thanks to its instant payouts.

The partnership with Juventus aims to increase its brand visibility to a whole other level, making Instant Casino one of the most discussed new players into the iGaming industry.

As per the deal, the Instant Casino brand will become an integral part of the Juventus ecosystem. For instance, the LED system at Allianz Stadium will prominently feature the Instant Casino logo, accompanied by a range of exciting promotions.

“We are honoured and excited to partner with the iconic Italian club Juventus”, said Greg Turner, the head of PR at Instant Casino.

“We are looking forward to starting to work with Juventus, which has a rich history and has won countless trophies both domestically and in Europe. At Instant Casino, we will continue to disrupt the market with our simplified casino and sportsbook products, while also offering our players the fastest experience in the business”

On the Juventus side of things, in addition to the sponsorship involved, the football club is set to receive a massive boost in fan engagement. Instant Casino will offer special odds and contests for betting enthusiasts during Juventus games.

Moreover, the platform will offer opportunities for fans to win official jerseys and tickets to Juventus games.

A recent Variety Intelligence report found that betting on a sport made a considerable difference in consumer engagement and viewership. The same report revealed how an increasingly higher number of football fans are getting interested in sports wagering, with this percentage being 37% in 2022.

The report highlights that teams saw a significant increase in the number of fans as a result of sports betting.

Instant Casino Ranked Among Top Online Gambling Sites

Instant Casino’s emergence as a major player in the iGaming industry has been quick, driven by unparalleled customer experience as well as strategic partnerships – like the latest one with Juventus.

Tech blog Techopedia ranks it one of the best online casinos in Norway (source).

Being an instant withdrawal casino, the platform continues to attract new players while boasting impressive customer retention. Instant Casino is quickly separating itself from its competitors, thanks to attractive cashback bonuses, fast cashouts and higher bet limits.

The top casino takes pride in providing a tailor-made experience for all players, accepting both fiat and crypto payments. Being a global brand, it has also made provisions for localized payments.

Instant Casino provides a wide range of games, sportsbooks and megaways, with regular new launches as well. Players can find big money-making opportunities while enjoying any game of their choice.

