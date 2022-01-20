New York City, New York, 20th January, 2022,

Today, The Mynt , a lab for NFTs focused on bridging the gap between the traditional and the digital contemporary art world, announced the introduction of a limited edition collection NFT: CryptoFlowerz . Inspired by wild gardens, each botanical creation is generated from 3D digital floral art by Canadian artist, Victoria Fard. Each piece combines a sundry of attributes and textures of flowers, leaves, and stems.

Built on the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain, CryptoFlowerz will implement a unique feature to allow people to gift or send their CryptoFlowerz NFT, which will include an option to create a personalized note that will be written into the blockchain and attached to the recipient.

The key dates for the rollout are as follows:

1/22: Pre-sale list closes

1/24: Pre-sale mint

1/26: Public mint

1/29: Reveal

CryptoFlowerz features two artists that represent digital and physical works of art. Victoria Fard, is a Canadian digital artist with a background in architecture, fine arts and digital technologies. Her digital art explores the themes of nature, culture and heritage with the hope of preserving them and connecting people through visual and immersive forms of storytelling. Inspired by wild gardens, every attribute Victoria Fard has created within CryptoFlowerz carries a unique life and meaning. Sophie Parker is a botanical artist based in New York City. Her avant-garde plant sculptures challenge classical notions of floral arranging by reimagining traditional forms and offering new modes of thinking about what is “natural.” Vivid hand-painted leaves are the hallmark of her otherworldly pieces.

CryptoFlowerz is being built on the Tezos blockchain because of its industry-leading sustainability and its vibrant NFT community. As a pioneer Proof of Stake, Tezos’ design means it can operate in an energy-efficient manner, consuming over two-million times less energy than Ethereum. In fact, a recent life cycle assessment conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers SAS, found that the Tezos’ annual carbon footprint for 2021 approximates the average footprint of just 17 people. With leading brands and organizations such as The Gap, Formula 1 racing teams Red Bull Racing Honda and McLaren Racing, Ubisoft, Rarible, music NFT platform OneOf, trusting the Tezos platform to build their fan engagement platforms and deliver for their users, Tezos is emerging as the center of the art world for NFTs.

To learn more about CryptoFlowerz, and to explore the project roadmap for exciting features such as the creation of the “MeadowVerse,” click here .

About The Mynt:

The Mynt is a team of passionate creatives who believe in the creative revolution being empowered by digital artists. We blueprint the future of art and technology through NFT education, immersive art experiences, display innovation, and metaverse design.

Twitter: @cryptoflowerz @themyntlab

Discord: https://discord.gg/nrJKDjt9

Email: The Mynt – hello@themynt.io

IG: @themyntlab

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit tezos.com.

Press

Info@marketacross.com