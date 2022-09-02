New Ethereum-based layer 2 utility token, ProperT, hits the market boasting some exciting benefits for crypto and real estate consumers alike

ESG Holdings, the charitable organization token issuer, recently released a utility token to proactively prepare for the future of a chaotic real estate market in the US. The token is called ProperT, listed as PROPT, and aims to provide a discount for its users. Homebuyers will only have to provide 95% of the full purchase or downpayment price, and ESG Holdings promises to supply the remaining 5%.

This is big for the crypto-payments realm, as the narrative of crypto ensuring faster, safer, and more cost-effective transactions hit the masses. For crypto-consumers looking to diversify investments, ProperT makes digital payment transactions for property purchases easy and might just be the solution crypto holders are looking for.

ProperT Token Smart Contracts are audited by the industry-leading firm CertiK. CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, utilizing best-in-class AI technology to secure and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to be built with security and correctness.

There will be a total of 21,000,000 ProperT tokens minted (created and verified) in accordance with a release schedule. In the first year, 50,000 tokens will be released weekly and halving every 4 years weekly (i.e. starting in year 5, 25,000 tokens will be released. In year 9, 12,500 tokens will be released – and on).

The easiest way to acquire ProperT is through the ESG Token Purchase Platform. There you can buy any ESG-issued token like ProperT with crypto or wire transfer. Notice: for non-US citizens or residents, ProperT can be bought on either ESG’s Token Purchase Platform or on the Limitlex exchange.

Currently, title and escrow companies with ForumPay crypto payment gateway installed can process ProperT payments.