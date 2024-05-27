Multipool Sells Out Fjord Foundry LBP

Majuro, Marshall Islands, May 27th, 2024, Chainwire

Multipool, a leading innovator in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, concludes its Fjord Foundry LBP with a sell out of all 5 million tokens. With the close of the LBP, Multipool launched their native token, $MUL, on Uniswap V3 today with a market cap of $13M.

“The LBP has come to a close and we’ve sold out all 5 million tokens. With the close of the LBP, we’ve now launched $MUL on Uniswap V3. A big thanks goes out to the Multipool community and Fjord Foundry for such a successful LBP. ” Steven Murray, a Core Contributor at Multipool

Following on from a successful over-subscribed LBP, $MUL launched today on Uniswap, giving enthusiasts who missed the LBP the chance to trade $MUL on Uniswap. For participants who took part in the LBP, their tokens can now be claimed on Fjord Foundry.

About Multipool

Multipool is a cutting-edge decentralized exchange (DEX) transforming the trading landscape for real-world assets (RWAs) and cryptocurrencies. Multipool is designed for fairness and equality, featuring a fully decentralized on-chain order book, deep liquidity through dynamic bracket pools, and seamless trading of RWAs and cryptocurrencies. Utilizing world-class innovations including industry-first FIX APIs, low latency networks, zero price impact auctions, trustless RFQs, peer-to-peer repo lending, and MEV bot protection, Multipool sets a new standard in DeFi trading. Experience unparalleled efficiency and security in your trading journey with Multipool – The DEX with CEX appeal.

