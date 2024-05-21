Multipool Partners with BSO Enabling Ultra-fast Low Latency Trading

Majuro, Marshall Islands, May 21st, 2024, Chainwire

Multipool, a leading innovator in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, announces corporate partnership with industry-leading global connectivity provider BSO, enabling ultra-fast low latency trading on Multipool. The combined tech offers users a comprehensive suite of fully decentralized trading tools delivering the best DEX price execution in the industry.

Fully utilizing BSO’s cutting-edge technology and direct access to financial market data centers, Multipool will offer the following features to users trading on the platform:

Equinix NY4 – a pivotal data center for secure connectivity within the North American financial markets trusted connectivity hub for NYSE trading.

Equinix TY3 – the gateway to Japan’s stock exchanges.

CME – the closest proximity to CME Globex trade matching engine.

Equinix LD4 – the interconnection nerve center for the UK’s stock exchanges.

“We are revolutionizing decentralized finance trading with an efficient, secure, and versatile solution tailored to meet the exacting demands of traders and investors. The era of rudimentary order execution mechanisms and subpar price execution is drawing to a close. By partnering with BSO, traders can expect a seamless DEX trading experience, underpinned by the critical connectivity and market access foundation we provide.” Wojciech Kaszycki, a Core Contributor at Multipool.

“For over two decades, BSO has been a trailblazer in global financial connectivity. We’ve consistently led the charge in identifying emerging investment classes, models, regions, and technologies. Whether it’s HFTs, Algo trading, Crypto, or now, decentralized finance (DeFi), we’ve recognized the need for enhanced connectivity early on, investing significantly to develop targeted solutions.” Michael Ourabah, BSO’s Chief Executive Officer.

On the cutting edge of Cryptocurrencies

Multipool provides financial traders & investors with the features of a centralized exchange on a fully compliant and stable decentralized platform for trading real-world assets (RWAs) and cryptocurrencies.

Multipool’s landmark capability is its fully decentralized on-chain order book, offering the precision of a traditional order book with deep levels of liquidity, optimal price execution and exceptional trading efficiency. Other key features include decentralized limit ordering and hybrid order execution, zero price impact auctions, P2P Repo Lending and trustless RFQs (request for quotes).

About Multipool

Multipool is a cutting-edge decentralized exchange (DEX) transforming the trading landscape for real-world assets (RWAs) and cryptocurrencies. Multipool is designed for fairness and equality, featuring a fully decentralized on-chain order book, deep liquidity through dynamic bracket pools, and seamless trading of RWAs and cryptocurrencies. Utilizing world-class innovations including industry-first FIX APIs, low latency networks, zero price impact auctions, trustless RFQs, peer-to-peer repo lending, and MEV bot protection, Multipool sets a new standard in DeFi trading. Experience unparalleled efficiency and security in your trading journey with Multipool – The DEX with CEX appeal.

https://www.multipool.finance/

About BSO

Founded in 2004 and serving the world’s largest financial institutions, BSO is a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, helping over 600 data-intensive businesses across diverse markets, including financial services, technology, energy, e-commerce, media and others.

BSO owns and provides mission-critical infrastructure, including network connectivity, cloud solutions, managed services and hosting, that are specific and dedicated to each customer served.

The company’s network comprises 240+ PoPs across 33 markets, 50+ cloud on-ramps, is integrated with all major public cloud providers and connects to 75+ on-net internet exchanges and 30+ stock exchanges. The team of experts works closely with customers in order to create solutions that meet the detailed and specific needs of their business, providing the latency, resilience and security they need regardless of location.

BSO is headquartered in Ireland and has 11 offices across the globe, including London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

www.bso.co

