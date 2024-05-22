Multipool Launches LBP on Fjord Foundry Raising $200k in 24 Hours

Majuro, Marshall Islands, May 22nd, 2024, Chainwire

Multipool, a leading innovator in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, launched their Fjord Foundry LBP on May 21st, raising $200k in the first 24 hours. Making waves in the crypto industry, Multipool is taking a leading role in the marketplace transforming the trading landscape for real-world assets (RWAs) and cryptocurrencies.

“I’m thrilled with the strong response from the community so far, we’ve reached $200k on Fjord Foundry on day one. We’re off to a fantastic start in the LBP and I can’t wait to see how far we go over the next 48 hours. Stay tuned and GET MULLED” Wojciech Kaszycki, a Core Contributor at Multipool.

The LBP offers crypto enthusiasts the chance to participate in a next-generational crypto project which is aiming to take RWAs & Crypto to the mass market. Following the close of the LBP, Multipool will launch publicly on Uniswap V3.

Multipool Partnerships

Multipool is supported by some of the industry’s best companies, including BSO, Mobilum, NxGen, Hacken, and IMMIN8 Labs. Leveraging their knowledge, contacts, experience and expertise, Multipool aims to make waves in the industry and give users the opportunity to never have CEX again.

To learn how to participate in the Fjord Foundry LBP, refer to the guide here.

For more information on Multipool and its features, please visit:

Website – www.multipool.finance

Telegram – t.me/multipoolfi

X – www.x.com/multipoolfi

About Multipool

Multipool is a cutting-edge decentralized exchange (DEX) transforming the trading landscape for real-world assets (RWAs) and cryptocurrencies. Multipool is designed for fairness and equality, featuring a fully decentralized on-chain order book, deep liquidity through dynamic bracket pools, and seamless trading of RWAs and cryptocurrencies. Utilizing world-class innovations including industry-first FIX APIs, low latency networks, zero price impact auctions, trustless RFQs, peer-to-peer repo lending, and MEV bot protection, Multipool sets a new standard in DeFi trading. Experience unparalleled efficiency and security in your trading journey with Multipool – The DEX with CEX appeal.

https://www.multipool.finance/

Public Relations Manager

Angie Hermosa

Multipool

[email protected]



