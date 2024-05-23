Multipool Enters Partnership with Mobilum Offering Users Fiat to DeFi On/Off Ramp

Majuro, Marshall Islands, May 23rd, 2024, Chainwire

Multipool, a leading innovator in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry announces a corporate partnership with Mobilum. The partnership between Multipool and Mobilum will enable users to onboard onto cryptocurrencies without involving a centralized exchange.

“Centralized exchanges are on their way out, we’re thrilled to give users another option, without intrusive roadblocks to their DeFi lifestyle. This partnership offers a long list of benefits for both parties, with a truly DeFi onboard as the highlight. Getting MULLED is now much more accessible to the mass market” Steven Murray, a Core Contributor at Multipool.

“Mobilum is excited to connect with Multipool enabling their users with an efficient onboard ramp directly into DeFi without going via a centralized exchange. This partnership makes perfect sense and gives Mobilum direct access to Multipool’s extensive volume, deep liquidity, and retail users worldwide.” Wojciech Kaszycki, CEO – Mobilum Tech UAB

Never Have CEX Again

The world of crypto is heavily focused on DeFi (decentralized finance), but the only access point for the majority of people is via a centralized exchange. Multipool & Mobilum aim to change that, by offering users a simple and easy way into the world of crypto. With Mobilum, people can come to Multipool, directly into the DeFi world without having to touch a centralized exchange.

About Multipool

Multipool is a cutting-edge decentralized exchange (DEX) transforming the trading landscape for real-world assets (RWAs) and cryptocurrencies. Multipool is designed for fairness and equality, featuring a fully decentralized on-chain order book, deep liquidity through dynamic bracket pools, and seamless trading of RWAs and cryptocurrencies. Utilizing world-class innovations including industry-first FIX APIs, low latency networks, zero price impact auctions, trustless RFQs, peer-to-peer repo lending, and MEV bot protection, Multipool sets a new standard in DeFi trading. Experience unparalleled efficiency and security in your trading journey with Multipool – The DEX with CEX appeal.

www.multipool.finance

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum is a financial technology company providing various payments and banking solutions to bridge the gap between traditional finance and Web 3 economy. Building all-in-one infrastructure to meet global payment needs in both Web 2 and Web 3. Mobilum develops innovative products for retail and institutional clients enabling them to transfer, manage and spend fiat currencies and as digital assets alike in a safe, convenient and compliant manner. Poland, Lithuania, Canada and the United States. For further information, users can visit www.mobilum.com.

