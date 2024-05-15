Multipool Announces LBP After Raising $650k in VC Round Led By NxGen

Majuro, Marshall Islands, May 15th, 2024, Chainwire

Multipool, a leading innovator in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, announces the close of its $650k VC investment round led by NxGen, and the announcement of its Fjord Foundry LBP on May 21st-23rd. In the past month, Multipool has brought together the best of the crypto investment scene and connected them with the next big thing, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.

“We’re thrilled to have raised $650k from VC & private investors. With NxGen, we aim to take the Multipool project of a DEX with CEX appeal to new heights and bounds, revolutionizing the crypto space. The LBP launches on Fjord Foundry, May 21st, stay tuned! ” Wojciech Kaszycki, a Core Contributor at Multipool

Partnered with Professionals

The Multipool LBP launches with industry professionals including NxGen, a group of private investors and advisers. These stakeholders provide Multipool with all the skillsets and regulatory support needed to reshape the industry offering compliance, flawless technological development and widespread awareness.

The Big Launch

With the close of the VC round, Multipool will launch their LBP on Fjord Foundry May 21st – 23rd, where crypto enthusiasts from all around the world can participate, joining a community of vibrant experts on the cutting edge of crypto tech.

To learn more about Multipool and the upcoming LBP, users can visit:

Website – www.multipool.finance

Telegram – t.me/multipoolfi

X – https://twitter.com/multipoolfi

About Multipool

Multipool is a cutting-edge decentralized exchange (DEX) transforming the trading landscape for real-world assets (RWAs) and cryptocurrencies. Multipool is designed for fairness and equality, featuring a fully decentralized on-chain order book, deep liquidity through dynamic bracket pools, and seamless trading of RWAs and cryptocurrencies. Utilizing world-class innovations including industry-first FIX APIs, low latency networks, zero price impact auctions, trustless RFQs, peer-to-peer repo lending, and MEV bot protection, Multipool sets a new standard in DeFi trading. Experience unparalleled efficiency and security in your trading journey with Multipool – The DEX with CEX appeal.

https://www.multipool.finance/

Public Relations Manager

Angie Hermosa

Multipool

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.