Cryptocurrency is developing and has been gaining more and more popularity since the launch of Bitcoin back in 2008. New coins and projects are being introduced to the market frequently, and the mass adoption of cryptocurrency has been made available to people all around the world.

In recent years, with the emergence of blockchain gaming through the GameFi sector, a new project looking to make a name for itself within the gaming industry is Xchange Monster (MXCH). The platform is working on bridging the gap between gamers and gaming publishers. We will also be looking at Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC).

Trusted, Regulated and Ready to Explode – Xchange Monster (MXCH)

The GameFi sector will be welcoming a new and unique crypto Xchange Monster (MXCH), which is in the first stage of its presale costing buyers just $0.04. A positive side of presales is that they allow beginner crypto users to buy tokens at a low cost. Xchange Monster is one of the rare new projects that have a fully doxxed team.

The CEO of Xchange Monster, Felix Hongiwachs comes from a background in software engineering, product management and general management for companies Microsoft, Siemens and SAP. The team has approximately 50 years of experience among themselves.

In addition to their experience, with the team being fully doxxed, this should put buyers’ trust in the platform. A common theme within crypto is that although teams and the CEOs are deemed as experts, they are not fully doxxed so no one can find out information about their professional history.

SOLANA (SOL) Fast for Everyone

Solana is a layer 1 protocol designed to have an effective level of scalability, they can produce extremely fast transaction speeds and a high level of processing efficiency. The Solana platform can process more than 50k transactions per second. In essence, this puts Solana far ahead of Visa; it also means that it is 35 times faster than XRP.

Solana has its own NFT marketplace which has attracted a lot of users because of its low costs of transaction fees and easy access to NFTs. Solana is in the process of creating games on the Solana network as a result of its low fees and scalable platform. A popular game called Star Atlas is being built on Solana.

Many Defi products and projects have been built on the Solana network, these projects have billions of total value locked in their pools. Solana is a fully functional ecosystem that solves the trilemma of scalability, speed, and cost. There are many Decentralised Applications and exchanges built on the SOL network.

Digital Silver Litecoin (LTC) – The Future of Money

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was built and based on the Bitcoin protocol, but it differentiates itself from Bitcoin by having a different hashing algorithm, as well as a hard cap and effective block transaction times.

Litecoin has a block time of just two and a half minutes and really low transaction fees, making it suited for micro-transactions and point-of-sale payments. Litecoin contrasts itself by offering cheaper transaction fees, handling more transactions per second than Bitcoin and highlighting the importance of merchant and retailer adoption.

Final Thoughts

The current cryptocurrency market going through a bad month, after a lot of coins, experienced a huge dip. This may be the time to diversify your portfolio and buy trusted alternative coins and projects like Xchange Monster (MXCH), Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC).

