  • 2 mins read

MIRL will be listed on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC

image1 1 3

MIRL will be listed on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC, and its native token MIRL can be traded on this platform. Public information shows MEXC is the world’s top 10 cryptocurrency trading platform. Its core products include spot, leveraged ETF, perpetual contracts, NFT Index, etc., and it supports over 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions. It ranks No.1 in the world in terms of liquidity among the top 50 coins by market capitalization.

MIRL is a Web3 project based on fashion wear. In addition to issuing MIRL tokens, it issues a series of NFT characters and launches a wearable device store, MIRL DAO.

NFT holders enjoy the purchase rights of physical wearables, access rights to functions, airdrops of works by collaborating artists, and airdrops of MIRL tokens. In addition, MIRL DAO is a decentralized protocol that supports fashion design, and NFT holders can also enjoy their MIRL DAO membership and participate in community governance.

MIRL brings the fashion industry into the metaverse through community-driven products, wearable NFTs, and talented designers. MIRL provides solutions that can help manage systemic problems in the current fashion industry model.

While fashion has yet to take its place in the current metaverse, the MIRL and FashionFi industries have the potential to grow by building peaceful, mutually beneficial relationships to foster a better and more accessible metaverse.

It is understood that all royalties from the Genesis NFT issued by MIRL and a portion of the profits generated by the MIRL e-shop will be fed back to the DAO, enabling other fashion designers to launch new collections for aspiring designers.

In addition to earning from the Genesis NFT secondary sale, the MIRL e-store, and the MIRL Collection partnership, the DAO will also be the recipient of all of MIRL’s other future business plans.

According to the data, MIRL was co-founded by designers from H&M, SHEIN, Yahoo, Google, and Nike, as well as people with relevant work experience who have certain expertise in the field of art and fashion.

MIRL’s partners and investors include Bybit, Mintable, CRC Capital, DAO VC, OXO Capital, MEXC, AVStar Capital, Solanium, Dexlabs, Vistalabs, Magnet Ventures, and other leading companies and mainstream investment institutions in the cryptocurrency field.

In the future, MIRL will develop a Wear2Earn fashion program, which allows community members to show their favorite fashion clothing or brands in the MIRL ecosystem and earn rewards through related scenarios. MIRL will also invite brands or vendors to participate in the MIRL community’s Wear2Earn program to increase its brand awareness.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

